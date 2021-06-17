WARE SHOALS — Money’s on the minds of Ware Shoals’ town council, as they approved the town’s $1.1 million budget at Tuesday’s council meeting.
The town council had its second and final reading on the 2021-22 budget, and unanimously approved a balanced budget with revenues and expenses of $1,128,346.05. Council wasn’t finished with money matters, however, and spent most of the meeting discussing expenses and other financial matters.
Council approved buying a K-9 for the Ware Shoals Police Department. The dog will be trained to smell for cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine, Chief Bryan Louis said, and will be housed with the officer assigned to handle the dog. The dog costs $8,500, which includes a three-week training in Georgia.
Louis said the police department was working with the American Kennel Club, which has helped sponsor departments getting a dog in the past. Officers are also considering having a fundraiser to help offset the cost of outfitting a vehicle to transport the dog.
“We want to get a lab, they seem more gentle and we want to have them in the schools,” Louis said.
Councilwoman Valerie Jackson shared an update from the administrative committee on the nearly $200,000 worth of unaccounted-for tickets, fines and fees the town’s court system lost track of. The tracking system the town’s courts use to keep tabs on fines wasn’t showing all scheduled timed payments dating back to 2004.
The town’s municipal judge, Lisa Phillips, has worked to contact people with outstanding fines and fees to seek payment. Jackson said 328 letters were sent out regarding scheduled payments and other fines not on file. Phillips issued 42 bench warrants for nonpayment, Jackson said, and 49 people paid in full.
Jackson said the administrative committee considered for the second time whether to call the State Law Enforcement Division to have the agency investigate the handling of these untracked fines, but decided instead to investigate the matter itself.
In an effort to end a land easement matter, Councilman George Leagans made a motion to settle with the Culbertson and Prill families. The town has been negotiating with both families to get an easement on their properties for a future sewer infrastructure project — planned sewer lines have to run across stretches of their land.
Calvin Culbertson said he initially asked the town for 10 acres of land in exchange for the easement, then changed his request to a tract of 4.72 acres of land. The town has sought the advice of a second engineering firm on this sewer project, and Mayor Scott Horne said in Tuesday’s meeting he’d like to wait to hear back from the engineers before making any decision on the easements.
Culbertson spoke during the meeting, and asked why the town won’t settle this dispute with him on his terms?
“I just don’t understand what the problem is,” Culbertson. “It has to go across my land, and I won’t sign unless I get what I want.”
Leagans’ motion to settle the matter failed, and council will move forward with getting a second engineering firm’s opinion on the matter.
After a brief closed-door meeting to discuss employment matters, council voted to hire two new officers to the Ware Shoals Police Department.
In other news:
The town cleared the brush in an area beside Irvin Pitts Memorial Park and near the dam, to offer more space for river-goers to enjoy their summer by the water.
Residents came out for the June 5 town cleanup, with more than 6,000 pounds of trash and junk collected for safe disposal.
Town officials are preparing for their Fourth of July celebration at 6 p.m. July 3. The Root Doctors will perform in town at 7 p.m. with free water slides for children and a golf cart parade through town.
The town farmers market is open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays beside Town Hall, with applications for vendors available at the farmers market.