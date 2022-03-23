WARE SHOALS — Town leaders are investing in giving residents space to have a good time.
Although it’s a work in progress, the Ware Shoals’ amphitheater beside Town Hall has hosted some outdoor festivities and will feature live music in the coming weeks.
The idea for an amphitheater and outdoor concert space first came up in 2019, Town Council member Bryan Ross said. While he wasn’t on council at the time, he said town officials had the land graded and a concrete pad poured.
“I kind of started looking around. I didn’t like the idea that they had of a stage. I wanted something better,” Ross said. “Tipton Pitts, who is our landscape architect, we looked at the city of Gaffney’s stage. It’s very similar to what they have.”
With money from three state Parks and Recreation Development grants and $25,000 from Greenwood County, Ware Shoals went about turning that concrete pad into a covered amphitheater.
“Ware Shoals has only had a minimal amount of money in it, basically just matching the PARD grants,” Ross said.
Town and Country finished its work on July 1, 2020, with a raised stage and the beams holding up a shade that covers it. Days later, the town hosted its Fourth of July celebration there. Since then the town has hosted several events there and is looking to keep improving the site to make future events even better.
“We’ve had kids out there throwing footballs during concerts,” Ross said. “That’s what we want: a fun, family atmosphere.”
Previous events lacked a space for people to dance, but the town poured a concrete dance pad in front of the stage while keeping the lawn around it for families to bring out blankets or lawn chairs to sit on. The next step, Ross said, was installing decorative lighting to keep the area lit during evening events, then putting up a fence to mark the boundaries of the event space.
“We want people just to come out, bring their lawn chairs, bring their blankets,” Ross said. “We want them to eat local — come to the restaurants and bring your food with you.”
The funds Ware Shoals has put into the amphitheater come from its hospitality budget, so in an effort to give back to the restaurants that provide that money Ross said he’s hoping to get local eateries to sell food at future events. The amphitheater will host bands again soon, with Myrtle Beach-based R&B band Chocolate Chip & Company playing from 7-9 p.m. April 2. Then on April 23, Ross said the town will host a beach music festival he hopes people will come out and dance to.
“This was the former site of Riegel Mill,” Ross said. “It closed down in ‘85 and it caught fire in ‘89 and it was just dilapidated — it was horrible looking, it was an eyesore for years.”
Town Council in the 1990s had the building demolished, but the company that removed the debris buried it on the site. Even after putting three feet of topsoil above the debris, it’s still difficult to build any structures on the site. The amphitheater, Ross said, is one of the best uses of the property.
“We’ve rented this place one time already. We’ve got a rental application where people can call and they can rent this location for events,” he said. “That’s another income the town can have, by renting this facility out.”
When a wall behind the stage is finished, he said the town plans to sell advertising space on the stage for a company or industry that wants to sponsor the stage. With years of the COVID-19 pandemic often keeping people isolated and indoors, he said the amphitheater gives room for people to space out and enjoy live music with their friends and family.