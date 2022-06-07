NINETY SIX — Rex Ward keeps a smile on his face when talking about Greenwood County School District 52 and the memories he’s made in his years in the district.
The retiring superintendent is leaving the district after 18 years. He spent three years as assistant principal at Ninety Six High School, then 10 years as principal and five as superintendent of the district.
“I’m at peace,” he said.
“I started this journey back in 1989. And worked hard every day trying to make a difference in young students lives and, and I think I’ve made a dent, I’ve made a difference.”
Ward became a teacher because he wanted to coach football, and the only way he knew to do that was to get a teaching certificate. It took a few years and some coaches that “didn’t let me flounder.” First he became the recreation director for the city of Loris working with kids and young adults and loved it.
“One day I woke up and I said I can make twice as much more money teaching school than I can doing this,” he recalled.
“And it’s all the same job. It’s just trying to make a difference in people’s lives and, and building relationships and, and trying to make a difference.”
He moved to Ninety Six in 1999. His wife Terri is a native of the town and the two met while working at Strom Thurmond High School in Edgefield County. He began working in the district in 2004.
“We’ve been living here since 1999 and over the last 22 years, I’ve made a lot of friends, built a lot of relationships and I love living here and love the people,” he said.
People in Ninety Six have a lot of pride in their town and their schools, Ward said.
“Just pick up a housing-for-sale magazine, you’ll see a bunch of places that says, ‘We are located in the Ninety Six School District,’” he said. “You know, it means a lot, this place means a lot to the people here. And that’s what makes it special, they take a lot of pride in their community and their schools.”
There’s a lot to remember, he said. State championships in band, baseball, wrestling and academic challenge, for example. He remembers fondly watching students succeed who struggled, and being able to hand them a diploma as they walk across the graduation stage.
He even remembers some of the struggles of the district and the perseverance of the students and staff.
In 2008, half of the classrooms at the high school had to be abandoned and 21 portable classrooms were leased from the Greenville County School District.
“And we never missed a beat academically,” said Ward, who was principal of Ninety Six High at the time.
Classes were moved to the library, the shop and even the primary school a mile away.
“Our kids and our staff, man they responded very well. I couldn’t be as proud of a group of people as I was of them,” he said, remembering the nicknames for the group of portables and the many pairs of rain boots students wore.
Ward said even when the district had challenges, staff played the cards they were dealt. They received a lot of flack for going on a hybrid schedule for 27 weeks, Ward said, but the test scores still met or exceeded the state average.
Ward said whether it’s portables or pandemic, the district played its cards well.
He said he hopes to see the district improve and said he believes incoming superintendent Beth Taylor will do an excellent job.
Ward said he’s always available to any employee or student.
“If I can ever help them, they know where I live,” he said.
Ward is retiring from the school, and getting back to teaching, which he hasn’t done since he got into administration 20 years ago.
He’s going to be a CDL instructor for buses and 18-wheelers at Piedmont Technical College.
“And this is a program where I get to help young people — or older people, it’s a wide open market — transition and help them start towards a new career,” he said.
“This is this is same purpose, just a different location.”
He can also be seen around the area doing deliveries for a local trucking company.
“I’ve had a ball,” he said.
“It’s been good. It’s been good for me. But now I want to get back to my roots. I want to get back to the interaction and trying to make an impact. Make an impact to students to help them with the transition to get where they need to go so that they can be successful and support their families.”
Ward leaves District 52 on June 16.
To kick off his retirement, he and Terri are hopping on a plane to LAX in California, where a rental car will be waiting for them.
They’ve got 15 days to get back across the nation to Atlanta, with plenty of stops on the way.
“We’re going to enjoy life,” Ward said.
“I can tell you on the second day, we’re going to stop at Walmart and buy us two beach chairs, and on the second night we’re staying in the Grand Canyon National Park.”
They’re taking those chairs to the rim of the canyon to watch the sun go down and stare at the stars.