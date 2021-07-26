The Ward family’s future house has come a long way since they were displaced by a tornado in early May.
Christy Ward was taking one of her daughters home on May 3 when an F2 tornado coming from Abbeville County crossed through her property, destroying the mobile home they were living in on Johns Creek Road. That day, neighbors rallied to help clear the property of storm debris.
Before long, neighbor and state Rep. John McCravy stepped in to lead volunteer efforts to rebuild a house on the Ward’s property while Christy and her daughters stayed with family. Through his law office, McCravy started a fund to hold monetary donations for the rebuilding efforts, and a core group quickly formed to search the community for people who could donate labor or materials for the rebuild.
In time, the pipes and wiring, walls and floors all came together, and the well pump behind the house was fixed. Locals donated sinks, tubs, a toilet and kitchen countertops. The rebuilding fund raised about $10,000, and McCravy said they’ve spent about $9,000.
“We’re looking at probably three weeks to moving in,” he said while sealing a bedroom window with caulk. “We’ve spent pretty much all the money out of our account. So many people have come together over this.”
Volunteers were painting inside the house Friday morning. Tina Escalona, who lives near the Wards, has been helping organize volunteers and schedule work days over email. She was using a paint roller to coat the new ceiling Friday.
“For years I’ve gone past their house seeing her two girls playing in the yard,” she said. “I’m imagining what those girls might think of the people who’ve stepped in to help do all of this.”
The toughest part so far was getting the utilities work done, McCravy said, but with that behind them, the volunteers are turning their heads toward clearing the debris and materials that still remain on the property. Escalona said county Emergency Management Coordinator George McKinney and County Councilman Theo Lane helped work out a solution to clear the debris with three local companies working together to help.
“It’s all really been a beautiful example of what community ought to be,” McCravy said. “What I’ve loved the most about this project is seeing the community come together.”
That’s what drove the two other volunteers painting Friday morning. Jan Brown said she lives on nearby Butler Road, but she’s never met the Ward family. She’s looking forward to it, though.
“This is like raising something up from the ground,” she said. “The idea of how far this has come, it’s amazing. That’s not even the right word for it — it’s a miracle.”
Reggie Terry also lives on Butler Road. Her house was hit by straight-line winds years ago.
“When the tornado came — that could have been our house just as easily as theirs,” she said.
Volunteering was a chance to connect with her neighbors. Terry worked in Charleston for many of the 30 years she’s lived on Butler, so this was a chance to finally spend time with more of her neighbors. As a former educator and principal in Charleston, she said she’s most excited to give a safe, comfortable environment for Ward’s two daughters.
“I’ve seen firsthand that if they don’t have the right environment, learning can be very difficult,” she said.
More than 50 people have donated to McCravy’s fund for the work, and about 15 companies have offered help through donated labor and materials or discounts. Still, the house needs a washer-dryer combination unit, furniture and household goods to stock the cabinets with, and McCravy said helping hands are always welcome.
Anyone interested in helping can call McCravy at 864-396-3110 or Escalona at 864-377-1854.