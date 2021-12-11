Journey back to the Christmas story from Biblical times.
Cold Spring Mennonite Church and School in Abbeville has welcomed hundreds each day from 6-8 p.m. during its third “Walk Through Bethlehem”.
It’s a live outdoor production, put on by some 200 people, with live animals — including Curtis the camel — and character portrayals of Mary, Joseph, shopkeepers, Roman soldiers on horseback and more.
There’s free admission.
Steve Schwartzentruber, an associate pastor at the church, says organizers have been keeping count of how many people come through each night since Walk Through Bethlehem opened Wednesday. It’s at 226 Cold Spring Church Road, off S.C. 201.
“We had 1,250 people Wednesday night and Thursday night was 1,340,” Schwartzentruber said. “Groups of about 100 go through at a time, about every 20 minutes, but it takes about 40 minutes to get through.
“Thursday night, the longest wait was right at two hours,” Schwartzentruber said. “At one point, we had 800 people waiting to come in. It’s just amazing how the church has pulled together to help do this and other people, not just our church, are helping as well.”
Schwartzentruber said it’s all about sharing Christian messages of hope and salvation through Biblical accounts of Jesus’ birth.
The elaborate production includes shops, houses, an inn and other touches to bring the Christmas story scenes to life. Attendees are also treated to cookies, hot chocolate, coffee and a brief video inside the church after the walk.
Robert Stoll of Due West even purchased a camel to add to the event’s portrayal.
“We’ve been having a lot of fun having the camel around,” Stoll said, of the camel, named Curtis, which came to him two months ago, by way of South Carolina’s Grand Strand.
“The fellow I’m working with says he’s trained several hundred camels in his lifetime,” Stoll said. “He kneels and listens to commands. He’s very intelligent and doesn’t seem to have bad habits. Hopefully, in a few months, we will be able to ride him. ... We have horses and sheep. He looks out for the sheep. They are his companions. This Walk Through Bethlehem is a pretty neat thing. Maybe it’s what it was like back in those days.”
The remaining two nights scheduled for 2021’s Walk Through Bethlehem are today and Sunday, weather permitting.
Stay informed about weather updates at facebook.com/WalkThroughBethlehem or coldspring.church/special-events/walk-through-bethlehem-2021/.