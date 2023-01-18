Voters go to the polls April 4 to elect a Calhoun Falls Town Council member who will finish the unexpired term of Christine Long.

Long vacated the seat when she was sworn in to represent District 2 on Abbeville County Council. She was elected to town council in November 2021 and served for one year. A special election this year will decide who serves the rest of her term. According to Randy Curtis, Abbeville County Voter Registration and Election Board director, the seat will be open for election again in 2025.

Tags