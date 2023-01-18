Voters go to the polls April 4 to elect a Calhoun Falls Town Council member who will finish the unexpired term of Christine Long.
Long vacated the seat when she was sworn in to represent District 2 on Abbeville County Council. She was elected to town council in November 2021 and served for one year. A special election this year will decide who serves the rest of her term. According to Randy Curtis, Abbeville County Voter Registration and Election Board director, the seat will be open for election again in 2025.
Long says she wishes the best for anyone who seeks her former seat.
“If I can be of any help to anyone to help make Calhoun Falls the best little town that it can be, please contact me,” Long said.
Prospective candidates wishing to file for the April 4 special election can do so at the elections office at the Abbeville County Complex. The filing period runs from noon Jan. 27 to noon Feb. 10. A $50 filing fee must be paid by check or money order to the Town of Calhoun Falls. No cash or credit cards will be accepted, Curtis said.
Anyone who wants to vote in the election but isn’t registered must do so by March 3 at the voter registration office, March 5 online, or by mail with a postmark no later than March 6.
Early voting will be from March 20 to March 31. Voting can be done at the voter registration office from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.