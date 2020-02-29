Democrats and Republicans alike took the chance to have their voices heard Saturday during the first-in-the-South Democratic presidential preference primary.
Despite voting for different candidates and having different visions for America’s future, one thing unified many of the voters who came out — a desire for change.
Jerry Lamont Easley, a 48-year-old veteran who served 3 1/2 years in the U.S. Navy during Desert Storm, cast his ballot for Sen. Bernie Sanders because he’s concerned America has too many enlisted men and women in danger abroad.
“We need to bring our troops back home and help more of the cities in our own country,” he said.
First-time voter Lila Putman wanted her voice heard and didn’t want indecision to stop her.
“I was thinking about not doing it because I didn’t think I was prepared to choose. But then I was like, ‘If everyone thinks that, no one is going to vote,” she said. “I took like a 20-question quiz to see who I agree with most, and it was kind of based on that.”
Kristine Hoyt cast her vote early at the Biltmore Pines precinct at Lakeview Elementary School, where she voted for Joe Biden. Typically she votes Republican, but a dislike for President Donald Trump’s attitude and some of his policies drove her to the polls. Meanwhile, Sanders supporter Chris Martin had a specific issue that inspired him to vote.
“I think one of the big things is going to be environmental issues,” he said. “I think the global-warming crisis is not being taken very seriously.”
After voting for Biden, Ernest Moton made it clear that the general election in November is about change to him.
“The last four years in this country, we’ve been divided,” he said. “Anytime something is divided, then there’s no unity. When there’s no unity, we have less power.”
One voter shared that he was inspired by Operation Chaos, an effort by Republican activists to vote for Sanders under the belief he won’t be able to defeat Trump in November. John Easley, 72, said he’s a lifelong Republican that cast his vote for Sanders not because he’s the weakest candidate against Trump, but because he sees Sanders as the strongest. Easley’s hope is that pitting two candidates with opposing viewpoints will help galvanize the American public.
“What needs to be done is for two diametrically opposed philosophies ... to be brought forth and scrutinized,” he said.
No matter the reason, some were inspired to vote simply because of the importance of taking part in the electoral process. George McKinney said the economy was on his mind as he cast his vote.
“I love to take my right to vote and come out to do it when I can,” he said. “If you are looking at it from the choice, I think it’s the economy — making sure the economy is strong and stays strong.”