Voters will go to the polls to elect a few school board officials in the Lakelands on Tuesday.
Greenwood County school districts 51 and 52 will conduct elections to fill a few seats on their boards.
District 51 has two seats open this year while District 52 has only one seat up for election. District 51 school board member Debbie Lake will not seek another term and board member Herbie Harris resigned last year. District 52 trustee Ray Jackson is running for reelection but has drawn two challengers.
District 51 candidates:
• Jewell McCullough
• Cody Quinn
• Joey Ward
• Marshall Webster
District 52 candidates:
• Ray Jackson
• Amy Holley Ashley
• DeMarco Williams
Two precincts in District 52’s election have been combined. Voters in the New Market 026 and Liberty 041 precincts will vote at the Ninety Six Depot at 99 W. Main St. in Ninety Six.
The election is Tuesday. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.