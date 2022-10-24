CALHOUN FALLS — Voters in Abbeville County’s District 2 have two choices for the seat: Christine Long and Bebe Wesson.
Election Day is Nov. 8 and polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Early voting runs through Nov. 4. For information, visit scvotes.gov.
Voters want politicians to listen. Long says that is what she is ready to do.
Long defeated Dale Gilchrist in the Democratic primary in June. The vote tally was Long’s 152 votes to Gilchrist’s 108 votes.
“I love politics, I love people and with my big mouth, I want to be a voice for the people of the county,” she said in a June interview.
Running for county council is a lot of work. Long said she didn’t realize how broad the district is. When she was on the Calhoun Falls Town Council, she knew most people. Now she doesn’t, but she’s been excited about meeting new people.
In speaking with residents, Long admits she is new to politics. She stresses that she is willing to learn.
People are tired of politicians playing politics instead of getting down to the core business of the county, Long said, while politicians seem to be putting themselves ahead of people’s concerns.
“I can’t guarantee anyone that I can make them happy, but I can guarantee to them that I’ll try,” she said.
One thing Long said she would like to see is more unity with Calhoun Falls. Some friction arose regarding Calhoun Falls Charter School. She realizes Abbeville is the root and Calhoun Falls is a branch of the tree.
In June, she admitted that “in Calhoun Falls, we’re on life support. We’re not dead yet.” That is still the case.
Perhaps issues with schools and neighborhoods are real, but Long said she wants to see areas come together as one.
“I believe Abbeville County is a good town and county and I want to do whatever I can do to make this place a good place to raise a family.”
Her involvement in politics has lasted the past 25-30 years. She started years ago when Johnny Waller ran for mayor in Calhoun Falls. It grew from there by helping other candidates.
It’s a lot of hard work. Being a people person is a plus, Long said. It usually comes down to the candidate who works the hardest. Making contact with people is important.
“Never assume anything, but get out and do some footwork,” she said.
“This is a ministry for me.” When she was sick a year ago, she prayed and asked God what He wanted her to do. She heard “help.” What better way to to serve than to run for the county council?
“That in a nutshell sums up why I’m running for council.”
Wesson did not respond to requests for an interview.
