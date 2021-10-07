Keeping Greenwood beautiful takes work, but volunteers are lined up to clean up Gage Street this Saturday.
Greenwood County’s next Community Clean Up event is from 8-10 a.m., starting at the old Gage Street Store at the corner of Gage and Robinson Avenue. Parking is available at Immanuel Lutheran Church and Tabernacle Baptist Church. Greenwood County Litter Coordinator Amber Nappier will be handing out supplies at the meet-up location.
The two previous cleanup efforts, along Pearl Street and in the College Heights neighborhoods, were successes that brought out volunteers from the area, Nappier said. On Pearl Street, 40 volunteers picked up about 720 pounds of trash, and the College Heights cleanup cleared out even more.
“Both actually engaged members of each community to clean up during those events, so I believe it encourages those members to continue those efforts beyond the initial cleanup,” Nappier said. “I think this next event may even be better due to engaging two churches within the Gage Street community. Lots of people want to help and I find that really inspiring.”
Volunteers will be given gloves, pick-up sticks and bags. Half the volunteers will head toward Taggart Avenue and split the road. A knuckle boom truck will help pick up bulk items and bags as volunteers go through the area.
Nappier said each cleanup so far has had great support from community leaders and county/city staff.
The following weekend, from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 16, Keep Greenwood County Beautiful will be hosting its annual shred and E-waste day. Crews will be at the Lowe’s parking lot at 513 Bypass 72 NW to accept personal documents for safe shredding, as well as to discard any unwanted electronic equipment and cardboard.
Volunteers can’t accept documents from businesses or other organizations and instead will direct them to call the Greenwood County landfill at 864-942-8754 to find out about document disposal.
Documents are shredded on site, and volunteers can help dispose of any E-waste or cardboard, said Ben Herig, executive director of KGCB.
“Keep Greenwood County Beautiful is a nonprofit group led solely by volunteers from the Greenwood area,” he said. “Some grant funding is received to allow KGCB to host shred and E-waste disposal events, however, donations are always needed and appreciated so that we can continue to service our community in the future.”