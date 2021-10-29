Slices of turkey and ham, dressing topped with gravy, macaroni and cheese and green beans — the flavors of Thanksgiving are unmistakable, and for his 10th year Avery Roman wants to feed whoever is hungry.
This year marks the eight annual outreach Thanksgiving dinner Roman has organized alongside Marandy Woolridge and their team of volunteers, but he organized dinners for two years before then. From 4 to 7 p.m. on Nov. 23, anyone interested in a hot, homemade Thanksgiving meal can get one for free in a drive-thru line at The Hut, 1310 E. Cambridge Ave. Aside from the Thanksgiving staples listed above, meals include rice, a roll and cake.
Last year, the volunteers who came out to serve handed out hundreds of trays within the first hour. The event has grown from a small gathering of friends, neighbors and acquaintances to a gathering that, before the COVID-19 pandemic, would bring crowds to The Hut.
Roman said he's accepting donations until Nov. 19, and always needs volunteers. Anyone interested in helping can call Roman at 864-450-8637, or Woolridge at 864-992-6693. Volunteers will be able to deliver some plates to people unable to leave their homes, anyone requesting a delivery can also call these numbers.
"We'll take people to help serve, people to help deliver," Roman said. "Even if it's just saying a prayer that the event will be successful, whatever it is."
Roman said he has a few extra hands this year. Some new volunteers have stepped forward, and the Greenwood County Democratic Party offered to help serve, he said.
"It's a blessing that God continues to send generous people my way," Roman said.