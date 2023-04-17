Greenwood Mayor Brandon Smith presented GLEAMNS Assistant Community Services Director Zsaquez Flucker a proclamation noting May 5 as Community Action Day, in recognition of the work of GLEAMNS and other community organizations.
Greenwood now has a way to fast-track demolishing properties considered blight — if the owner allows the city to knock down the dilapidated structure.
City Manager Julie Wilkie laid out the proposed new policy during a city council meeting Monday. Administrative staff has identified from 110-130 dilapidated structures within city limits that meet the policy standards for required demolition.
Greenwood has worked to identify and eliminate properties it considers blight on surrounding residences, but a new policy would allow owners to voluntarily turn the lot over to the city to allow for demolition, free of cost. If an owner of one of these properties is unwilling or unable to demolish the structure themselves, the city can come in and with permission do the necessary asbestos testing and demolition.
As part of a longer-term plan for revitalizing neighborhoods affected by derelict properties, Wilkie said the city is considering taking ownership of properties owners would be willing to hand over. The goal is to build infill housing in spots where these voluntary demolitions occur.
The notion of transferring private property to the city spooked council member Johnathan Bass, who expected this policy to come to council as an ordinance that required two readings and a public hearing, rather than as a resolution.
"I don't want to be a part of any narrative that we're taking people's houses," he said.
Wilkie said at this point, there's no intention to address ownership transfers, but that it's a potential tool to look at down the line. If the city moves toward voluntary property transfers, she said the goal would be to effectively "flip" the properties once a developer can build housing.
Bass moved to table the item until council could discuss it further, but the vote failed 2-5, with council member Ronnie Ables joining him. A motion to approve the resolution then passed unanimously.
Council also approved a new purchase and procurement policy for the city. The city's policy was written in 1983, with a small amendment in 2010, Wilkie said. Council considered a Municipal Association of South Carolina model ordinance that would modernize the procurement policy.
Included in the ordinance is a city vendor preference, allowing bidders within the city who come within 5% of the lowest bid to be selected over the low-bidder. It also includes purchasing authority thresholds for budgeted expenses, procurement caps so that three bids are not required for purchases less than $25,000 and a minimum threshold for requiring bond security. The ordinance to adopt this policy passed its first reading unanimously.
In other business:
Zsaquez Flucker, assistant community services director at GLEAMNS, said the organization is celebrating Community Action Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 5 at the Medford Family Event Center at Piedmont Technical College. The event will feature food, door prizes, health screenings, job opportunities and community resources from GLEAMNS and its partner organizations.
Council unanimously approved annexing 6.96 acres at 1610 Durst Ave. from the county, and assigning it a zoning district equal to the zoning it had in the county.
Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.