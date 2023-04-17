Greenwood now has a way to fast-track demolishing properties considered blight — if the owner allows the city to knock down the dilapidated structure.

City Manager Julie Wilkie laid out the proposed new policy during a city council meeting Monday. Administrative staff has identified from 110-130 dilapidated structures within city limits that meet the policy standards for required demolition.

