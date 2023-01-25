As tax season starts, the United Way’s VITA program can give people a hand filing their state and federal returns.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, conducted by coordinator Jilisa Cade, offers help from IRS-certified volunteer tax preparers. This year, Cade said they’re taking clients for this free service via appointments, and also letting people drop off the necessary documents for the tax preparers.

Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.

Tags