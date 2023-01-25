As tax season starts, the United Way’s VITA program can give people a hand filing their state and federal returns.
The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, conducted by coordinator Jilisa Cade, offers help from IRS-certified volunteer tax preparers. This year, Cade said they’re taking clients for this free service via appointments, and also letting people drop off the necessary documents for the tax preparers.
This is Cade’s second year working with the United Way of the Lakelands, and before the VITA program opens Feb. 6, she’s working to recruit more volunteers. Currently, she has 14 cross-trained volunteers who have gone through classes to ensure they’re certified tax preparers.
Volunteers are split in their responsibilities: Some greet clients and help them handle intake paperwork, explaining the process, while others work behind the scenes to help prepare the client’s tax returns. People seeking help or wanting to volunteer can contact Cade at 864-229-4103, or via email at jcade@uwlakelands.org
“I’m trying to recruit people, train them and help people get over their fear of taxes,” she said. “I will take as many volunteers as I can. We do want to serve the whole Lakelands, so we do have a volunteer VITA program in Abbeville as well.”
The service in Greenwood is provided at the United Center for Community Care, at 929 Phoenix St., Greenwood. The Abbeville location is open from 3-6 p.m. Tuesdays at the Abbeville County Library at 1407 N. Main St., Abbeville.
Clients coming in for an appointment should bring their ID, Social Security card, W-2 forms and any other important tax documents they received in the last year.
“Before we send it off to the IRS, we have a qualified reviewer take a look at it,” Cade said. “Then we sit down with the person, we discuss their return with them and what it looks like they’ll get back and we get them to sign the release form to submit their returns.”
The free program has helped thousands in past years, and Cade said the goal is to help clients save money on tax preparations. Volunteers have a heart for the community, and United Way of the Lakelands Executive Director Marisel Losa said it’s an opportunity to connect people coming in with other resources that can help them from other nonprofits.
“VITA is the tip of the iceberg,” Losa said. “More than likely the people coming in to get their taxes done are in need of other services. I think we have a genuine opportunity to help people because if they trust us with their finances, they know they can trust us with other things.”
The VITA program runs through April 18, but Cade said it’s a year-round service. After letting her volunteers catch a breather following tax season, she said they’ll open a tax clinic in July to help people who didn’t file during tax season to file their back-owed taxes.
