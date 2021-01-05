ABBEVILLE — This town’s famed opera house is a mess.
But it’s a mess with potential.
It just takes an ability to look beyond the dust, discarded props and music stands, wiring, old lighting systems, outdated seating and stripped down set frames.
That ability prompted funding the estimated $383,000 renovation project that Abbeville City Council approved in October. It’s also behind the work on the new HVAC system, which is nearing completion.
Flooring in the Abbeville Opera House lobby has been finished, said Mike Clary, the city’s community development director. Work on the lighting and sound systems, renovation work on the roof and new seating will follow. By late 2021, all the work should be done.
Some delays have come up. Clary said issues with COVID-19 have affected the shipping of items.
“We’re hoping in the next two weeks or so, crews can put in new lights,” he said during a brief tour of the theater section of the Opera House. Part of the stage was lined with a set of old lights Monday. At least they looked old until Clary held up one of the lights they replaced.
Renovation work is the latest chapter in a nearly 60-year effort to modernize the facility. Work comes in waves, Clary said. The current cycle started about two years ago with a $25,000 grant from the Fox Theatre in Atlanta. It was used to fund temporary roof repairs.
The South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism contributed $200,000; the Municipal Association of South Carolina donated $25,000, he said. The city also is using a share of the hospitality tax to help fund the renovation project.
For the city, the project is being done for several reasons. It’s money for tourism and economic development. For the city and county, the Opera House is a center for culture and the arts. Events there will generate revenue during the long term.
All 2021 shows are expected to go on. The schedule of shows was developed so that renovation work can continue.
The first show of the year is an Elvis Birthday Celebration in the Carolinas slated for Jan. 18. It will feature Austin Irby of Anderson and Jacob Eder of Abbeville.
Problems with uneven heating are expected to be resolved with the new HVAC system. Clary said with the old system, the balcony level could be warm and the main seating area would be cold. The new HVAC system is split up to provide more even heating. Use of separate thermostats might make the building more energy efficient.
“People can expect the venue to provide quality, affordable entertainment while generating substantial amounts of economic activity for Abbeville and creating a place where those interested in the arts and theater can further develop their artistic skills,” Clary said.
In community theater, people learn more about their craft with each production. Clary said the Abbeville Community Performing Arts Foundation board could have workshop-type programs at the Opera House.
The city will continue to bring in professional arts, he said. The Foundation board will focus on community-based activities.
Board members are being sought, said Jason Edwards, a city council member and member of the Foundation board. Applications are being accepted through Jan. 6 for anyone interested in serving. The board will have 11 members, including representatives from the community, Erskine College, city council, the city manager and Abbeville School District.
Interested people can get a copy of an application from the city’s website, Edwards said. Experience in performing arts or stage production, and legal or financial experience would be good skills to possess, he said, along with experience in leading community organizations.
“It’s not just learning your lines, performing on stage or building a set,” he said of the facility.
The goal is to bring community performances to the Opera House. The board will seek opportunities to incorporate arts into events in town, he said. The goal is to produce six plays a year. Ideally, other avenues will be pursued, such as programs like a children’s acting workshop.
“If you can spark an interest in arts when they’re young, that’s something they can enjoy throughout their lives,” Edwards said.
Performers should know they will come to a historic venue, Clary said. With that history, the city will work to make sure the Opera House can support the needs of modern performers, such as through updating the electric system so the Opera House can have modern lighting and sound systems, and a video board.
Extra funding will come from a $2 fee from each ticket sold. Fees will be put into a fund for future renovation projects. If the Opera House sells 25,000 tickets a year, that’s $50,000. Clary admitted the 25,000 figure is a goal to work toward.
Before the pandemic hit, the city was on pace for selling 12,000 tickets, he said. It’s hoped the Opera House will match that number in 2021.
“From 25,000 to 30,000 tickets sold a year in five years is where we want to be,” he said.