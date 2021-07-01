VisionGreenwood, a rebranded organization formerly known as the Foundation for a Greater Greenwood County, announced its mission and focus for the future in a press release.
The organization’s board of directors identified core areas of focus: education, technology and innovation, city and retail development, life sciences and biotechnology, and medical innovation district.
In helping to develop better rural access to broadband internet, VisionGreenwood recently launched the “Closing the Gap” speed test that is used to collect internet speed data from Greenwood residents in the next four to six weeks. The group has also identified 10 areas in Greenwood County where internet speeds are not up to minimum standards.
VisionGreenwood intends to take the collected data and use it to apply for state and federal grants that help fund internet infrastructure improvements. The speed test is available on the organization’s website, visiongreenwood.org. The task force should have the necessary data by mid-August to pinpoint areas that are in most need of reliable and affordable access to broadband internet.
VisionGreenwood also partnered to launch “The Brew,” a small business ecosystem that provides a venue for entrepreneurs and start-ups to get community feedback about their business plans as well as their challenges. The Brew is a collaboration between VisionGreenwood, Uptown Greenwood and the Greenwood Area Small Business Development Center.
The organization also aims to help strategic partnerships flourish, including those that have an international reputation as a hub for innovation in the field of medical genetics.
“The Greenwood Genetic Center, together with the Clemson University Center for Human Genetics, is among the greatest strengths and most unique assets in our community,” Kay Self, executive director for VisionGreenwood, said in the release. “VisionGreenwood is proud to be associated with the ongoing development of the Greenwood Genetic Center Partnership Campus.”
Self also serves on the board of directors for SCBIO, a statewide nonprofit formed to actively promote the life sciences industry in the state.
“Quality of life is the cornerstone of VisionGreenwood’s plan of work,” Self said. “We are committed to supporting the development of neighborhoods that provide entertainment, shopping, and dining, along with quality healthcare, world-class education, and employment — all necessary attributes for a thriving community.”