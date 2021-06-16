A Greenwood County group has formed to find ways to bring broadband connectivity to underserved areas in the county.
“VisionGreenwood announced today that it has formed the Greenwood Broadband Task Force to help bring broadband connectivity to all areas of Greenwood,” a news release from the organization said.
With Greenwood state Sen. Billy Garrett serving as chairperson, the task force is working to make broadband accessible to all Greenwood-area children for potential virtual classroom learning.
“Technology innovation is a key area focus for VisionGreenwood,” Kay Self, executive director of VisionGreenwood, said in the release. “High-speed internet is no longer optional. It is critical for expanding educational and economic opportunities, especially for those in remote locations.”
Self said Garrett along with the county’s legislative delegation are working to ensure every resident and business has access to broadband.
“I am honored to be part of something that can make a measurable difference in our community right away,” Garrett said in the release. “I want to thank VisionGreenwood for recognizing this urgent community need and taking the lead in facilitating a solution. This entire effort is a great example of how effective public-private partnerships can be when guided by the right kind of leadership.”
The organization also announced an initiative to gather data to pinpoint areas of the county that are in most need of broadband service. Created by GEO Partners LLC, the Gig Up Greenwood Speed Test is a tool to get real-time internet speed data from county residents.
“The Gig Up Greenwood Speed Test is key to helping us determine the best plan for building out the most extensive and economical broadband coverage for the underserved areas of the county,” Self said. “What makes this even more exciting is that the data collected over the next 4 to 6 weeks will allow VisionGreenwood to apply for state and federal grants to help fund our local internet infrastructure improvements.”
The speed test, which can be performed multiple times on any device that has an internet or cellular connection, is available on VisionGreenwood’s website at visiongreenwood.org.
VisionGreenwood, formerly known as the Foundation for a Greater Greenwood County, is a nonprofit organization supporting initiatives that provide economic prosperity and enhance the growth and success of Greenwood. Created by the former Greenwood Partnership Alliance with the intent to be the charitable arm of GPA, the organization became its own entity in 2020 to be a community partner focused on Greenwood’s future, its economic growth and development and its quality of life.