Growing up in McCormick, D.J. Holmes knew of Connie Maxwell Children’s Ministries but didn’t know a lot about the main campus or its history.
He didn’t know then that the Greenwood campus would be key in a project proposal as a senior Clemson University landscape architecture student.
Founded in 1892, Connie Maxwell cares for children in situations of abuse, neglect and difficult family situations. Services provided include residential care, foster care, crisis care and family care programs.
There are four satellite locations in South Carolina in addition to the main Greenwood campus.
After a site visit in December to Connie Maxwell’s main campus, Holmes outlined a beautification proposal April 12 before Connie Maxwell board members and staff.
Because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the April 12 presentation by Holmes was his first in-person presentation since 2019. And, most of his classes in recent months have been online.
Holmes’ proposal is multi-phased. He aims for it to one day be presented to a landscape architecture firm to implement on campus.
A key phase includes establishing a legacy/memorial garden at the corner of Lowell and Maxwell avenues, “to pay respect to people buried on campus.”
Steve Shiflet, Connie Maxwell vice president for business and operations, said the area Holmes selected means a lot because his late wife is buried there.
“It can be such a beautiful area,” Shiftlet said.
“You picked a piece of our history that’s very important to us,” said Connie Maxwell vice president for programs, Tim Duncan.
Holmes also wants to add more signage on campus.
With Connie Maxwell’s new logo and rebranding as children’s ministries, Connie Maxwell vice president for strategic initiatives Jay Boyd said signage is a timely need.
“Some people might not know what is actually here, and what goes on here,” Holmes said.
A second phase involves property behind the Connie Maxwell president’s home and redevelopment of a former baptismal pool.
Phase three involves the Connie Maxwell farmland, implementing an amphitheater and recreational area.
“Hopefully, future (Clemson) seniors can do this project as well,” Holmes, 23, said. “Mr. Roger Troutman and Mr. Danny Nicholson have been two of my biggest assets for this project.”
Holmes said his proposal is to “pay as much respect” as he could to those buried on campus, providing ample untouched space around gravesites.
In his vision for that nearly two-acre area, Holmes suggests trees, seating, flowers and possibly a meditation area, along with outdoor lighting.
“My first time for a site visit, Connie Maxwell’s gravesite and other headstones were covered in leaves,” Holmes said. “One thing I think would be cool to implement is monuments or plaques, to help people find the graves ... just to let you know what’s there. ... A visitor may not understand these are burial sites.”
Troutman, a retired Rock Hill veterinarian, is a Clemson graduate involved with university alumni. Troutman is also a member of the Connie Maxwell board.
“I knew Connie Maxwell was working on long-term plans,” Troutman said. “I got in contact with administration in landscape architecture at Clemson. And, then, they got DJ (Holmes) connected with it.”
The long-term strategic plan is titled “A Decade of Dreams”.
President Danny Nicholson said Connie Maxwell is exploring initiatives in planning for the future.
“Love puts people together,” Nicholson said. “It touches my heart that DJ wanted to do a senior project with us and on something that touches some of our dreams. Board of trustee member Dr. Roger Troutman did not quit until everything got lined up.”
Holmes said the project is a senior capstone and dovetails with what’s known as the exit studio project within the landscape architecture major.
“Freshman, sophomore and junior years, our professors at Clemson figure out what projects they want us to do as a whole,” Holmes said. “Then, senior year, you find possible projects you want to do and do analysis. Then, you pick one in December and start working toward it in January.”
Tenured Clemson professor Mary G. Padua, a licensed landscape architect, says graduating seniors independently explore their projects in their final semester of the bachelor of landscape architecture program, during an intensive studio course, similar to a lab course in the sciences.
“The learning process is modeled on professional practice and focused on students demonstrating their proficiency and abilities for entering the profession of landscape architecture,” Padua wrote via email.
Holmes is a child of Danny Holmes Sr. and Shelia Holmes, who now live in Greenwood.
DJ is pursuing a landscape architecture degree with a minor in business administration. He also works at the South Carolina Botanical Garden at Clemson University.
When Holmes graduates, he’s expected to work under the guidance of a licensed landscape architecture firm, before he takes a test for licensure.
Holmes started at Clemson in 2016 as a mechanical engineering major, after completing dual-enrollment requirements for a McCormick High School diploma and an associate’s degree in arts and sciences, from Piedmont Technical College.
While in high school, Holmes played football and basketball and was a track and field athlete.
“I quickly found out mechanical engineering wasn’t for me,” Holmes said. “I’ve always felt I had an eye for design and landscape architecture is really the only major that mixes design with the outside. ... Landscape architects design everything outside, except buildings, from parking lots to playgrounds. It can go beyond that to include grading and drainage, to make the best use of the land and natural resources, like precipitation. ... I’m kind of excited to see where it leads.
“Once I get my experience, I want to open my own landscape architecture firm,” Holmes said. “I always told my parents that I didn’t want to be stuck in an office. I’ve always been the type of kid who played outside and rode four-wheelers and dirt bikes.”