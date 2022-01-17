A Greenwood group's efforts to map broadband internet needs in the community could serve as a model for communities throughout the state.
Vision Greenwood, the nonprofit formerly known as the Foundation for a Greater Greenwood County, switched its focus in 2021 to helping explore and find broadband internet solutions, to provide access to high-speed internet throughout the county. The group began a partnership in summer 2021 with Minnesota-based company GEO Partners to do internet speed tests and digitally map the data the tests gather throughout the county.
The speed tests are taken online by internet users on visiongreenwood.org and the test results are mapped, showing download and upload speeds so Vision Greenwood can gauge what areas of the county lack high-speed internet. People without broadband service are able to fill out a survey and list their address to be added to the map.
The aim of this data is to help decide what the best options are for developing better broadband infrastructure throughout the county.
"In a sense, it's casting a vote to provide broadband for yourself and your neighbors," said Kay Self, Vision Greenwood executive director. "In this instance, Greenwood area residents weigh in by participating in the speed test, or a survey if they do not have internet access. The data collected will allow our community to apply for federal and state competitive grant applications."
Early in its plans, Vision Greenwood started working with the state Office of Regulatory Staff on this project. ORS members attended Vision Greenwood meetings, and after GEO Partners showed state broadband officials what its data offers, the state office made Greenwood's efforts into a pilot program for the state.
"The pilot program with the state was formed to define roles and expectations and explore the viability of combining the best practices and technologies from both platforms to provide data for competitive grant opportunities," Self said. "The South Carolina Office of Regulatory Staff has been a great partner, providing valuable information along the way."
Vision Greenwood is responsible for marketing and coordinating this crowdsourced speed test campaign as a pilot program that could be modeled in other parts of the state. State officials are meeting with project staff monthly to work through issues, review their work and plan for the project's future.
Self said state Sen. Billy Garrett, chairman of Vision Greenwood's broadband task force, has been instrumental in promoting the program at the state and local level. Alongside the support from Nanette Edwards, executive director of the state ORS, they've helped find six options for broadband deployment that Self said will be presented at 10 a.m. Friday at the Greenwood County Library.
"Internet service is as essential as any other utility service such as water and power; quality internet service is a necessity for education, health care and for those who work from home," Edwards said. "Under the leadership of Senator Garrett — and with the support of Kay Self and VisionGreenwood — Greenwood County is well positioned for universal broadband service."