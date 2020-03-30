First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood is making adjustments to the final two events scheduled for its Festiva cultural arts outreach and series.
Plans are now, amid COVID-19 concerns, to make April's "Way of the Cross" a virtual exhibit rather than a physical, walk-through one, April 6-10. Also, the Greenwood Festival Chorale performance scheduled for May 3 has been postponed until further notice.
Each day of "Way of the Cross," art by local artists will be posted on the First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood's Facebook page. The art will depict various Stations of the Cross and be paired with corresponding Scripture and the respective artists' reflections and inspirations for what they have created.
The Way of the Cross or Stations of the Cross recount Jesus' suffering and death. For centuries, Christian faithful have made pilgrimages to Jerusalem to physically retrace Jesus' steps. Others have practiced prayerful reflection focusing on Scripture and the telling of Christ's suffering and death, as a way to experience the pilgrimage without travel to the Holy Land.
First Presbyterian Church has offered Way of the Cross meditations before, but this year, out of concern for public health, the decision has been made to do so virtually.
Sarah B. Hecox, Festiva coordinator, said it looks like the virtual Way of the Cross will include seven to 10 stations. Traditionally, there are often 12 to 14.
"I'm waiting to hear back from a few more artists for confirmation of their participation," Hecox said, noting the First Presbyterian Facebook page could post as many as two images per day, along with corresponding Scripture and artists' reflections.
"We're figuring out how to spread these out during the course of the week. We also have two Lander student artists producing pieces this year." Artists participating include Toni Sample and Fred Galloway, among others.
Grace White of Newberry, a junior at Lander University, is working on one piece of artwork for this virtual exhibit solo and a second, in collaboration, remotely, with fellow Lander student Chloe Compton of Greenwood.
The collaborative piece focuses on station eight, where Jesus, carrying his cross, meets the women of Jerusalem. For her solo piece, White is contemplating station 12, depicting Jesus' death on the cross. Like Compton, White is pursuing a bachelor of fine arts in two-dimensional design.
“We’ve looked up different sermons and commentary on this particular station,” White, 20, said. “For this artwork, Chloe has some paintings she did for studies and I have photography of different women. We’re figuring out a way to collage our images together and make it a digital piece. We are also including some significant church architecture. Lyrics from a song will also be a part of it. It's a nice opportunity to practice art and see what we can come up with.”
Compton, 22, said she's been using image editing and photo-retouching software to digitally collage.
"I've been playing around in Photoshop, trying to figure out how to use imagery," Compton said. "I've also been trying to relearn a lot of Photoshop skills. But, using that software also gives us the opportunity to incorporate text, which I think is important...Grace is a great photographer and we have gone to the same Bible study a couple of times, so I thought she would be a great person to explore this idea with."
Working remotely, Compton said, is something she and many other college art students might have to become adept at after graduation, as it might not always be possible for in-person collaboration.
"It's really great that Festiva was able to find a way to do this exhibit virtually," Compton said. "It's exciting that everyone involved has been so flexible and open to the idea."