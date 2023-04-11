The mother of Billy Watson Jr., Wanda Foster, poses for a photo beside Watson's stepfather, Freddie Young, at a vigil Tuesday honoring the life of their son who was shot and killed last week in McCormick.
Billy Watson Jr.'s family hasn't slept much in the past week.
On Tuesday, surrounded by Watson — also known as B.J. — his mother, father and stepfather spoke on the 25-year-old's life. It was cut short last week, when he died of a gunshot wound April 4.
"He should be home with us right now," said Freddie Young, B.J.'s stepfather. "This right here really has to stop, for real."
According to McCormick police, officers received a call about a dispute between a group of people at 11:30 p.m. April 3 at the Gold Hill mobile home park. Watson was shot and taken to Self Regional Medical Center, where he died the next day. Although no arrests have been made, police said they have people they're interested in talking to.
On Tuesday, Jack Logan of Put Down the Guns Now Young People hosted a vigil for B.J.'s family and friends at the fountain in Uptown Greenwood. There, they released balloons with messages of love written to B.J., and lit candles in his memory.
"He was a good boy, that's what he was," said Billy Watson, B.J.'s birth father.
"He stayed happy all the time, and he'd help anybody if he could. He'd give you the shirt off his back," said his mother, Wanda Foster. "If I had something on my mind or was down about something, once he comes into the room his smile just made everything better."
Foster remembered seeing her son the day of the shooting. She said he was leaving their home in Greenwood to go to McCormick.
"We ain't been sleeping since this happened to B.J.," she said. "If anybody knows something, just say something."
The family expressed confusion and a desire to see B.J.'s killer brought to justice. Speaking to the vigil crowd, Watson Sr. advocated for peace and love in response to the violence that took his son's life.
"We just want to know who done it," he said. "Show your love. Don't go out there being all angry."
