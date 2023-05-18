A group of Swedish video game developers passed through Greenwood on Wednesday gathering research for a new game they're developing. For inspiration, they chose to photograph and video the Highway 25 Drive-In. The group will next make their way to Georgia for more research.
Pete, who would not share his last name, takes a photo of the Highway 25 Drive-In sign, a sign he said was beautiful and iconic.
KELLY DUNCAN | INDEX-JOURNAL
A group of Swedish video game developers passed through Greenwood on Wednesday morning, gathering research for a new video game they are developing.
The group, consisting of Nils Lind, Ian Pearce and Pete, who would not provide a last name, said they have been on a road trip to different sites doing research for the video game. While not much can be said about the video game just yet, they did say the game would be designed for multiple players.
“If people enjoyed ‘Vampire: The Masquerade — Bloodhunt,’ they’ll enjoy this,” Pearce said.
While in Greenwood, the trio picked the Highway 25 Drive-In for inspiration. So, why this location?
“We really like the sign — it’s beautiful, iconic,” Pete said.
Next up, the guys are heading to Georgia where they will continue researching, scanning and videoing more sites for the game.
To learn more, visit sharkmob.com or find them on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.
