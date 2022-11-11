ABBEVILLE — Being a veteran doesn't mean your service is over when you hang up the uniform.
Members of American Legion Post 2 and AMVETS in Abbeville prove it with every nail and every board. One of the Post's programs is building free ramps for people who need them. Over the last two years, members have built up to eight ramps for veterans and widows, said Terry Greenfield, past commander of Post 2.
Members' most recent effort was at Tranquility Point Veterans Retreat. Several of them spent nearly two days building a ramp at one of the buildings to help make it ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant. Tranquility Point supplied the materials and the veterans supplied the labor, he said. Some veterans have construction skills; others at least know how to hammer a nail.
Tranquility Point's mission is a good fit for veterans. It touts itself as a tranquil place for reflection, solitude, self-healing and a reset in life. Greenfield said its latest offerings include tai chi classes, gardening and guitar lessons.
Retreat backers Barry and Kim Gambrell lauded the work veterans performed, along with the stories they shared over meals.
Kim related a story one Abbeville veteran told her about his service in Vietnam. He and a friend were in the same unit that was struck by mortar attack. They were always accountable to each other and somehow they got split up. Each thought the other had been killed.
They both went to Lowe's 40 years later, and saw each other in an aisle. One said, "'Hey you sonofabitch, you're supposed to be dead.' The other said 'You're supposed to be dead.'" He claimed the whole store just stopped and watched them.
"I cried when he told me," she said. "Sometimes they haven't talked about a story for 35 to 40 years. It's amazing; it's really, really inspirational."
"It's hard work sometimes, but it is so very satisfying," Greenfield said about building ramps, recalling one veteran's wife had trouble walking. Veterans built a ramp on a trailer she was living in so she could get in and out of it while her house was being built.
Sometimes, the work is simple, sometimes it's elaborate — such as building with low angles and making the ramps wide enough to accommodate wheelchairs — but it makes a building safe for residents, Greenfield said.
