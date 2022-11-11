ABBEVILLE — Being a veteran doesn't mean your service is over when you hang up the uniform.

Members of American Legion Post 2 and AMVETS in Abbeville prove it with every nail and every board. One of the Post's programs is building free ramps for people who need them. Over the last two years, members have built up to eight ramps for veterans and widows, said Terry Greenfield, past commander of Post 2.

