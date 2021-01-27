ABBEVILLE — Veterans can help. They just want people to know that.
One thing that rankles leaders of veterans support groups in Abbeville is that some veterans don’t know about the help available.
At a recent meeting of Vets Helping Vets, one attendee spoke about a female veteran who couldn’t get her heat turned back on. He was her platoon sergeant. Money was collected and the woman kept her heat. Otherwise, it wouldn’t have been back on until March. The woman said she didn’t know veterans groups are in the area, he said.
“We’re having trouble getting the word about what we do,” said Bob Strickland, president of Vets Helping Vets. Up to 3,500 veterans live in Abbeville County. He estimated the group reaches only about 60% of the veterans who need help.
Terry Greenfield wants veterans to know there is a place where they can support each other and the community. As commander of American Legion Post 2, he also wants people to know the efforts of veterans groups reach beyond veterans issues.
Activities the Legion works on include building ramps for veterans’ homes; providing honor guards and military guards for funerals; hosting ceremonies for Memorial Day, Veterans Day and Flag Day; providing a van to transport veterans to doctors’ appointments and veterans centers; manning a veterans outreach team; and presenting Bell Tolls ceremonies at 1 pm. on the last Friday of the month for veterans who have died.
Community projects include sending rising seniors to summer camps to learn about the political process, and organizing flag education programs in schools and fundraisers to finance the projects. Greenfield said he would like to see Post 2 organizing air rifle teams and a Legion girls softball team.
Getting programs such as an air rifle team boils down to three things: money, time and people, he said.
Getting enough people is tricky given that some veterans organizations face the prospect of closure because they don’t have enough members. Compounding the situation is that COVID-19 has reduced attendance at meetings and various events.
“People have the perception that we are a bunch of old guys who sit down and don’t do anything,” Greenfield said. “That’s not true. If we can get over that hump, we can get the 20- and 30-year-olds, and get both male and female veterans.”
While most of the 14 attendees at the Vets Helping Vets meeting had gray hair, the determination to be active was evident as discussion ranged from construction projects for fellow veterans and working on a suicide prevention line to expanding rifle teams and providing the latest information on COVID-19 vaccination programs.
Strickland reminded vets that people likely will have to stand in line for a while to get vaccinations. He urged patience and compassion for health care workers.
“You gotta keep those people in your hearts and minds,” he said. Another vet mentioned the possibility that health care workers might suffer post-traumatic stress disorder.
“We want all vets to know they can be proactive in helping the community and each other,” Strickland said.
One program Greenfield expressed satisfaction with is the outreach team. It started a year ago when he learned veterans calling a suicide hotline for help often were referred to people in the community. He decided Abbeville needed its own program.
At least 15 volunteers received eight hours of training in mental health and first responder techniques. The phone line operates from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; texts can be sent to the same number after hours.
The phone number is 864-378-1642. A call to the number resulted in an automated prompt to leave a voice mail or a text message; however, five minutes later a volunteer called back.
Fortunately, the line doesn’t get a lot of calls.
“Our purpose is not to talk these guys off a ledge,” Greenfield said. “The goal is to be there to talk to them.”
“Veterans know how to talk to other veterans,” he said. “One combat veteran talking to another combat veteran is better than a civilian talking to a combat veteran.”
Getting the word out involves a gamut of methods from tried and true such as newspapers, flyers in restaurants, barber shops and offices, to the internet.
Of course, not everyone is into technology. Only one man at the Vets Helping Vets meeting was entering information into a cellphone. When the possible use of a Zoom meeting was mentioned, Strickland told vets to ask their grandchildren about it if the term was unfamiliar.
While Post 2 has a Facebook page, it doesn’t have a website, Greenfield said. Not all veterans use Twitter or Facebook.
Help is available from several groups: Post 2 meets 5 p.m. on the third Wednesday of the month for dinner and then a meeting at 5:45 p.m. AMVETS meets at 6 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month; American Legion Post 2 Auxiliary meets at 5:45 p.m. on the third Wednesday of the month; VFW 6087 meets at 6 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month; American Legion Riders meets at 11 a.m. on the third Saturday of the month; the Sons of the Legion (for children of veterans) meets at 10 a.m. on the third Thursday of the month; and Vets Helping Vets meets at 4 p.m. every Thursday. All groups meet at the American Legion Post 2 facility at 200 Long Branch St.