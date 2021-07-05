The Fourth of July celebrates all that veterans have done to serve America since it won its independence, but every day there are people in Greenwood who do what they can to ensure veterans get the most out of their government benefits.
At the Greenwood County Veterans Center at 106 Main St. N., Veterans Service Operator Rosalind Burke is joined by Leanne Greene and Tonya Burton in helping vets get every benefit due to them. In 2020, they helped bring in $52 million in benefits for veterans and their dependents — up $10 million from the previous year, Burke said.
“The big thing is we don’t charge any fees for it,” Burke said. “This is our job, and we love it.”
Burke started working at the Greenwood County veterans office on and off in 2012 and became office manager in 2014. She left Greenwood and spent a short stint in Greenville’s Veterans Affairs office in 2019, before returning to Greenwood in March 2020 as director of the Veterans Affairs office.
When she started in veterans affairs, their office would see about five to 10 people a day. Nowadays it’s closer to 15, and on Wednesday alone the Greenwood office fielded 60 calls.
“We never know what’s going to happen or who’s going to come in from one moment to the next,” she said. “Sometimes we’re so happy that we helped a veteran, and other times there’s just nothing we can do.”
On its face, the office helps maintain and manage veterans benefit compensations — penchants, medical payouts, college applications, burial pay and debt management, among other matters. They help negotiate discharge upgrades, as well as benefit increases. Sometimes this work can be overwhelming, especially when helping veterans who are on the brink of homelessness.
It’s a lot of paperwork, but they don’t leave veterans in the lurch. Often, Burke said they give personal attention and help fill out every box and make sense of every document.
“You have to. You can’t just hand a veteran the forms and tell them to fill it all out,” she said. “I would rather see 10 vets a day and do their work correctly, send them in and get them through than see 100 vets a day, but not help them through it all.”
Burton spent about an hour walking a veteran through all available services and finding the ones he could best be helped by. She sat with him and found out what she could do to help him, rather than relying on him to know the intricacies of the Veterans Affairs system. Burke said that’s what she expects in her office — expertise combined with compassion.
That might be why veterans from Greenville, Spartanburg, Anderson, Saluda and even a few from Columbia come to Greenwood to seek help with their benefits. The personal investment Burke’s staff put into their work is the standard she said she wants to set.
The office didn’t stop working during the COVID-19 shutdowns; although it was closed for a week, they were still answering phones and filing paperwork.
“We can’t tell them we can’t help them because of a pandemic, this is their finances at stake,” Burke said. “I don’t like to take a break too often, because if I stop I get behind.”
Greene, who has been with the office more than three years, said she was looking for a change in career when she joined as a veterans representative. Burke and the former director, Carey Bolt, knew her from her work in human resources. Greene said arguing and petitioning for veterans’ benefits can be taxing, and sparks a lot of back-and-forth, but it’s worth the fight.
Besides the daily advocacy for veterans, Burke and her staff work with local legislators to advocate for veterans’ rights. They also cooperate with local veterans organizations, and host events and ceremonies in tribute to living and fallen veterans. They manage the veterans museum at the veterans center, and though Lander University hosts the Hall of Heroes ceremony, Burke has been busy meeting and communicating with this year’s inductees.
The Hall of Heroes ceremony will be on Oct. 17 at Lander University, followed by Wreaths Across America coming to town on Nov. 17. Burke said the V.A.L.O.R program, hosted by the state Attorney General’s office, will be coming to the veterans center in November to help veterans with legal matters.
Burke and her staff keep these plates spinning, from the daily work with veterans to the constant hum of event planning and coordination with other groups. It’s all to give back to those who were ready to give their last full measure of devotion to their country.
“Really, what we do means a lot to the veterans,” Greene said. “Even if you don’t know if something is going to be successful, you give it your all and try as hard as you can. They know if you really try.”