ABBEVILLE — For those looking for something new, the 40th Abbeville Spring Festival has something for everyone.
Kimberly Blackwell and John Davis set up for their first festival. Based out of Anderson, their business, Peace, Love and Accessories, offers bows of all shapes, sizes and colors, along with T-shirts designed by Davis emblazoned with "Peace, Love and Abbeville 2022."
Blackwell said a friend encouraged her to come to Abbeville who was selling jewelry at an adjacent table. She knew she could make bows and was looking for something to do.
Among the accessories are spiked, soft plastic LED balls that light up and squeak. They are for kids, but when asked, Davis admitted they might be good for pets as well.
Blackwell and Davis roamed Thursday around Court Square and sold several of the LED balls, he said.
"They look really cool at night. They are something to irritate your parents," he said.
"This is their first festival and if things go well, it won't be the last," Blackwell said.
Not all newcomers sold accessories. Kim McCollum and an associate manned a table and offered information on fire prevention programs. The goal is to keep homes safe when fires break out. Brochures and flyers offered tips on how to keep homes less susceptible to open sparks from long-distant blazes.
Their table had a large presence as a giant inflatable of Smokey the Bear loomed over everything in vicinity.
"It's not a matter of 'if,' it's a matter of 'when,'" she said. People have been receptive to the message. They recall the blazes that burned thousands of acres in Tennessee and North Carolina in the autumn of 2016.
Court Square, however, was sparsely populated early Friday. Vendors were either making final touches on their booths or were relaxing in what they probably hoped was the calm before the storm. As the hours slipped away and schools closed their doors, parents with children trickled in.
One of the beneficiaries was Trudy Boxall, whose tables were lined with hangers displaying handmade doll clothes.
Sure enough, several girls browsed through the items. Boxall has sold clothes for 18-inch dolls and American Girl dolls for nearly 10 years and has been to Abbeville several times. Several dolls in delicate fashions mostly belong to her granddaughter, at least until festival time. Then, Boxall said, she has joint custody.
"I enjoy making them," she said. "It keeps me out of department stores."
Her granddaughter, now a teenager, has aged out of dolls. Boxall recalled years ago, she could come up with the most ungodly combinations of clothes.
Purchases go to a good cause. Up to 25 percent of each sale goes to the Trinity Church Restoration Fund.
"My family used to go there, so it's home to me," she said. Festival organizers do a very good job and the visitors are as nice as they can be.