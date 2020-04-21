Lee Vartanian will not return to Greenwood County School District 50 for the 2020-21 academic year. At Monday’s school board meeting, Chairman David Trent said Vartanian, vice chairman, is departing effective May 1.
Vartanian will become the dean of the college of education at Athens State University in Athens, Alabama, in July.
“I hate to see him leave the board,” Trent said. “I’ve very much enjoyed working with you, and all your leadership that you provided for us over the last several years.”
Vartanian was elected to the board in November 2012, and one of his latest accomplishment includes spearheading the name change of Springfield Elementary to Dr. Benjamin E. Mays Elementary School in honor of the civil rights leader from Greenwood County.
“It’s been an honor to serve in this capacity,” he said. “I’m really excited about the direction of the district and I look forward to seeing — from the sidelines — all the exciting things that happen going forward.”
“The new university you’re going to is definitely getting someone to be proud of and we’re going to miss you here,” Superintendent Steve Glenn said.
The district will not have a special election as Vartanian’s seat will be available in November when elections take place.
Vartanian also served as Lander University’s professor of teacher education.
Glenn began the board meeting commending the district’s students and faculty, as 86% of students picked up their instructional packets last week, and faculty/volunteers have served more than 110,00 meals since the state’s schools initially closed in March.
Graduation was another hot topic as Glenn said at this point, the district does not yet have a plan to honor its seniors. He and other superintendents across the state had a meeting with Molly Spearman, state superintendent of education, and she said Gov. Henry McMaster will be making an announcement concerning the state’s schools sometime this week.
The original plan for graduation was to host it on Lander University’s football field, but Glenn said any possible plans are dependent upon the governor announcing whether students will go back to school. He also wants to hear from the district’s seniors on what they want to do for graduation, and hinted at a possible survey or class meeting.