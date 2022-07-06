It's been said that Buffalo, South Carolina's Freddie Vanderford is the Piedmont blues.
Check him out, along with Carolina Slim from 8 to 11 p.m. Thursday at Good Times Brewing. It's part of the South Carolina Festival of Discovery Greenwood Blues Cruise.
Vanderford has immersed himself in this subset of the blues — Piedmont — since he was a wrestler in high school who played in a rock and roll band, and who also liked the blues.
When Vanderford heard Arthur "Peg Leg Sam" Jackson play on a nearby radio station he wanted more of the intoxicating rhythms he heard.
"I was in the 10th grade and Peg Leg Sam was playing on the local radio station in Union," Vanderford said. "The rhythm is what knocked me out.
"I found out he lived pretty close by. So, I didn't have car, but I had access to one, on occasion. Sixteen years old, I just went out there and found him. He (Peg) wouldn't play for me at first. He made me play for him. ... We just kind of started hanging out. He didn't have running water. I had to bring him water from a neighbor. I would do chores and then, we would play harmonica. We got to be better friends."
Piedmont blues are most often associated with the East Coast and the Southeast, with an almost ragtime vibe.
"My grandfather played harmonica, old mountain songs," Vanderford said. "I liked it. I've been playing guitar and singing, in public, since I was 9 years old, and moved on to the harmonica. I really got serious about it when I was in high school. I could already play blues by the time I got to high school."
Vanderford said Piedmont blues tend to be up tempo "and make you smile a little bit more than Delta blues."
Case in point, one of Vanderford's favorite Peg Leg Sam original songs to play is "Greasy Greens," a jaunty tune where blues harp is front and center in an ode to greens "they good and greasy" where "people smell 'em all around the neighborhood."
You could not get a gig "just playing harmonica" when Vanderford was in high school, he said.
"You had to sing and play guitar and I had my harmonica close by," Vanderford said. "It's always been in the blues."
Vanderford has played the South Carolina Festival of Discovery Blues Cruise numerous times, along with other gigs at Sundance Gallery, the Railroad Historical Center in Greenwood and at the legendary Hodges blues bar, Jackson Station, back in its heyday.
Highly sought to perform, Vanderford received the Jean Laney Harris Folk Heritage Award in 2010, a one-time, annual award, presented by the South Carolina General Assembly, to practitioners and advocates of traditional arts significant to communities throughout South Carolina.