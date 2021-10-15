ABBEVILLE — Can’t stop the party!
That’s the decision of business owners after someone threw bricks at the windows of several business in Court Square just hours before the Hogs & Hens Festival kicked off.
“Hogs & Hens Festival is going on and we’re frantically trying to get the glass cleaned up so no one gets hurt,” said Melissa Cowart, with Red Gate Realty.
Vandalized locations include Sage & Co., Two Brews, Pendleton Farms and the Belmont Inn, she said.
A suspect has been arrested in connection with the incidents, which apparently occurred about 3 a.m. Friday, Cowart said. She knew nothing of the incident until someone contacted her at 8 a.m.
“I have never heard of anything like this happening in Abbeville, so I’m not worried. It’s just one of those one-offs,” Cowart said.
Sage & Co. might have experienced the worst damage, but it won’t be closed. The salon had to shut down temporarily and cancel some appointments, but it reopened at 1 p.m., Cowart said.
“We are a new business; we’re not discouraged by what happened,” said salon owner Brook Delander. She opened her salon Monday. “Everybody has told us ‘Don’t judge Abbeville by this.’”
By mid-Friday, a large Plexiglass pane covered the damaged window and shards of glass had been swept up. “Glass can be replaced. It’s expensive and a pain, but it can be replaced,” Delanader said, adding she is happy it wasn’t a burglary.
At least three windows at Belmont Inn were damaged, according to co-owner Susan Bott. A 4-by-6.5-foot pane was broken, along with two smaller windows at the bar. Several stones were found on the veranda, indicating someone had tried to damage upper story windows. She estimated the damage at about $4,000.
“With the Hogs & Hens Festival, we wanted to make sure everything was fixed,” she said. By 7 a.m., employees had cleaned up the property.
This is the first time any problem has occurred, said Bott, who has owned the Belmont for about 18 months.