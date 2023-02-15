Valentine's brings biggest day to Lucy's By LINDSEY HODGES lhodges@indexjournal.com Feb 15, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now LEFT: Valentine’s Day gift baskets are one of the popular gifts at Lucy’s Love Shop. RIGHT: Lingerie sales increase dramatically at Lucy’s Love Shop for Valentine’s Day. LINDSEY HODGES | INDEX-JOURNAL Buy Now Valentine’s Day is one of the busiest days of the year at Lucy’s Love Shop. LINDSEY HODGES | INDEX-JOURNAL Buy Now Lingerie sales increase dramatically at Lucy’s Love Shop for Valentine’s Day. LINDSEY HODGES | INDEX-JOURNAL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The arrival of Valentine’s Day means Lucy’s Love Shop is “double stacked.”Meaning that on this special day, one of the couples’ boutique’s busiest of the year, there are two employees there to help a steady stream of customers.Manager Eden Moseley said traffic from customers begins to pick up in January, even before Cupid’s arrows start flying.“Women shop early, men wait until the last minute typically,” Moseley said.The items that are most popular this time of year are things like massage oils and candles, as well as gift baskets. Lingerie sales also increase dramatically, she said.“Valentine’s Day is about love and love is about sex,” Moseley said. “You’ve got to keep it interesting.”She pointed out that Valentine’s Day has Catholic origins, but is now more commercialized and a good way to enhance relationships.“If your sexual health is good, it helps with mental health and everything else,” Moseley said.Many of the store’s current popular products were popularized on the app TikTok, including honey products that act as an aphrodisiac.“Lucy’s is female owned, right now we have all female employees in this store, and we’re not going to tell anybody what to buy, so don’t be scared to come in here,” Moseley said.“It’s a local business. Supporting local businesses helps.”Not every customer visits the store for a little more amor. Lucy’s also carries a women’s health line as well as shave creams and menopause and fertility products. Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Trade The Economy Medicine Job Market Most read news FBI arrest third Greenwood resident in drug, money laundering case Greenwood man faces arson charges Greenwood woman's involuntary manslaughter charge dismissed Former Erskine professor sues school Solicitor: Man who tried to swallow crack in jail gets 15-year sentence Submit your news tip Share your news tips and story ideas with us. Submit tip GCCF awards funding to Faith Home Emerald Branch of GMFCU celebrates ribbon cutting Author has two novels on market