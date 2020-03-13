Apparently tired of tires, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control issued an administrative order against the Greenwood Rental Center LLC for storing more than 10,000 used tires at 1902 Edgefield St.
The administrative order cites S.C. Code Ann. § 44-96-290(A) which says “no person shall operate a solid waste management facility without a permit from the department.” The order reports that this property is not permitted as a waste management facility.
The Greenwood Rental Center is comprised of several buildings that can house different businesses. The part of the property in question previously housed a tenant that collected waste tires. When that tenant moved out, the tires remained.
“My client is working to remedy the situation,” said Kenneth Anthony, attorney for Greenwood Rental Center. He reports that the tires should be removed over the course of several weeks.
The order gives 45 days to remove the tires and also gives 45 days to pay a civil penalty of $20,000.