When you Google “robot capital of the world,” a lot of results come up. Japan, Switzerland, London, and some others.
The moniker has been assigned to many places. And maybe at one point, to Greenwood.
The title might not fit now, but at one time, Greenwood was home to a manufacturing plant that built one of the early industrial robots and today is home to many companies that use industrial robots in a time of rapidly advancing technology.
It started in the late 1970s.
Cincinnati Milacron — based in Ohio, as the name suggests — sought a family-friendly place with a good pool of people to train in order to open a plant to manufacture its robots.
Leslie Poole, who came to Greenwood with one of the original crew of Milacron employees as manager of quality control, said Greenwood ended up “at the top of the heap.”
“It was a small town, the same kind of family-oriented situation that Milacron itself was as a company,” he said.
“And so they all came, they found the property and everything, so that’s how we ended up in Greenwood, South Carolina.”
Milacron came to Greenwood at a time when the textile industry was strong in the area, but many textile manufacturing jobs were moving overseas. Greenwood was ripe with willing workers to be trained who didn’t already have bad working habits when it came to working with machinery.
An executive with the company, in an Index-Journal article from 1980, recalled thinking upon the company’s first visit to Greenwood that it “would become the robot capital of the world.”
Milacron was just one of about a half a dozen companies that opened operations in Greenwood around that time.
An editorial in the Index-Journal from 1979 welcomed the company to the area, the second to announce plans to move to Greenwood that year. The first was Velux.
“Cincinnati Milacron Inc., a world leader in machine tool production, announced last week it will build a plant in Greenwood which will employ between 90 and 100 people in the manufacture of parts for industrial robots,” the editorial reads.
“The Emerald City welcomes an industry which will add an important element to a healthy economy — diversity. Greenwood remains basically a textile community, but more and more alternatives are being added for people in the workplace.”
The editorial claimed more companies were looking a Greenwood, a claim that turned out to be true.
When Milacron’s leadership first came to Greenwood, they taught classes at Piedmont Technical College in the evening, Poole said. The three classes provided some of the initial machining employees for the new plant.
Poole said the car industry was one of the first group of buyers.
“By the second year we were here, due to the sheer amount of orders, because Milacron was the leader in mechanical manipulators or robots, however you want to call it, in that field during that day, that’s how ... Greenwood was going to end up being the robot capital of the world because we were the biggest producer of them,” Poole said.
“And most of the orders came from little town of Greenwood.”
As the years passed, more and more companies got into the robot game, upping competition. Milacron announced the closure of the Greenwood plant in 1994.
Still, the robots made in Greenwood were made to last.
Poole retired from General Electric as an advanced manufacturing engineer and recalled a time when he was in Brazil visiting a supplier facility.
“Lo and behold, as I walked around their plant, I came to one of their very critical positions and guess what was sitting there to handle it? An old Milacron hydraulic robot that came from Greenwood, South Carolina,” he said.
He said the worker in the facility told him some of the other robots were down all the time, but the Milacron robot kept plugging along, though Poole guessed it must have been 25 years old at that point.
Poole said when the company first got started, unions didn’t like the idea of robots, afraid they would displace people.
“But we made sure they understood, it’s where a guy would have to use like a heavy welder machine on an assembly line for the automobile industry, or in a paint booth where the fumes and stuff was really bad for human beings,” Poole said.
“We’re saying, ‘We just want to put robots in places where humans can have a high probability of getting injured or death.’”
In the years since, robots have replaced some human jobs, especially in the pick-and-place category. They don’t call out sick very often, stay in bed too late or have to take bereavement for deaths in the family.
But while robots have taken some jobs, they have provided others. Programmers, maintenance technicians and controllers are all needed.
Robots in Greenwood today
At Piedmont Technical College, where gleaming ABB robots line a room at the O’Dell Upstate Center for Manufacturing Excellence, students learn to operate and maintain robots.
Piedmont Tech, which graduates hundreds of Lakelands residents per year, was actually given its first robot by Cincinnati Milacron.
Mechatronics Program Director Sam George guessed that in Greenwood, probably 70-75% of manufacturing companies use some sort of robot these days.
Even more of them use some form of automation. Robots used in the Lakelands are often pick-and-place robots.
George said as robotics become more affordable, they become more popular. He said a first generation robot probably cost 10 times what current robots at Piedmont Tech cost.
“I think you’re going to see more of a trend, as technology becomes more affordable, you’re going to start seeing them in more and more places,” George said.
At Piedmont Tech, students first learn the programming, troubleshooting and calibration side of robots. They also are trained on programmable logic controllers, which often go hand-in-hand with robots.
It’s important for students to learn how the processes work in order to be able to fix them. Plus, he said, there may be times when a robot has been programmed by someone across the country, but require fine-tune changes by the operator.
The job market in the field is plentiful.
George said through mechatronics, students can get a maintenance technician job and work their way up. Oftentimes, students have jobs lined up before they graduate.
There are apprenticeship programs students can work while in school, too. ZF Transmissions and Lonza, for example, partner with PTC for those programs.
STEM education for rapidly advancing technology
Emphasis on STEM education — science, technology, engineering and mathematics — has ramped up in recent years.
Robotics, computer science and aeronautics are examples of required courses, electives or extracurricular activities available for students.
Theodore Jenks, a teacher at Emerald High School, pointed out that South Carolina was one of the first states to make computer science a graduation requirement.
He said they experimented with options for an enjoyable computer science course for students who don’t take it as an elective.
There’s a game development course, and this year they are piloting a drone course. It exposes students to Python, one of the fastest growing computer languages right now, Jenks said.
Students control the drones with handheld controllers, as well as program them using Python code.
Jenks said the last he looked, computer science was the fastest growing field within STEM.
“This data is about four years old, but there were about a million unfilled computer science jobs when I looked last, so there’s huge demand for it,” he said.
No matter what field of science, he said, computer science, data analytics and AI are important fields, which increase students’ marketability.
He mentioned a student who took one of his first AP computer science courses who is now a Ph.D. student who credits being able to do computational physics, not just pure physics, with the reason she got into her program.
“The interesting thing that the robotics has added, the main thing is engagement,” Jenks said.
“Students have a lot more fun flying the drones than they do looking at a screen and looking at inputs and outputs. So that’s really the primary driver for me as an instructor is getting that engagement piece.”
So what are kids learning in the drone course? A lot, unsurprisingly.
They’re learning the physics of flight. Learning about the components in the drone that affect flight — accelerometers and gyroscopes.
They learn to adjust for a variety of conditions. Environmental conditions such as wind, low battery effects, wear and tear on mechanical components.
Jobs in these fields are bountiful, and what students learn in school can give them a leg up.
Jenks said universities, who often require students apply to a specific major, want evidence the student will be successful in that field.
“And for students that are interested in going into the information sciences, whether it’s computer science or engineering, whatever, if they are able to demonstrate that they’ve done some work in this field, it really increases their odds of getting accepted.”
Interested in the Cincinnati Milacron robot? One is on exhibit at the Greenwood Museum.