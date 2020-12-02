A new restaurant will soon be open in Greenwood while an old relic of buffets past is being torn down.
US Wings and Deli, a fast-casual restaurant specializing in wings and Philly cheesesteaks among other things, will be opening next month. Chen Tong, owner of the restaurant group, said the Greenwood location will be the 10th in the restaurant group.
“We love Greenwood,” Tong said. “We like the Greenwood lake.”
Tong said the Greenwood location will be under the same management as the Newberry location, which opened four or five years ago.
In addition to adding a Greenwood location, the group also will add a location in Spartanburg. Tong said the first restaurant opened six years ago.
Signs for the new restaurant were hung at its new location on the right corner of the Heritage Square shopping center on the 72 Bypass.
On the other side of the bypass, motorists have probably noticed the active demolition of the Ryan’s at 1703 Bypass 72 NE. The location closed in 2016 after 36 years of operation. Ryan’s parent company at the time — Buffets LLC — filed for bankruptcy and has struggled to operate its buffet restaurants over the past several years.
The property’s owner, Community Bank of Raymore, was issued a demolition of structure permit on Nov. 18.
Rumors on social media indicated a Silver Bay or Blue Ocean seafood restaurant might take over this location. While Silver Bay had looked at locating a restaurant in Greenwood previously and were unable to find a perfect fit in the available buildings, an email from the company indicated they were not behind the recent demolition.