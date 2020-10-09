Jeff Duncan shed his day job as a congressman for part of the night to take on a familiar role: auctioneer.
He drove the bidding on a simple basket of cookies up to $55, all to benefit the Greenwood County Republican Party at the group’s Thursday barbecue.
Party faithful turned out to hear from candidates on the Nov. 3 ballot. The event was called “Back the Blue and Candidates Too,” Jo Ann Burroughs told the crowd.
Burroughs recognized first responders and law enforcement at the beginning of the event, a theme that carried through the event.
“I back the blue,” U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan said. “I stand for the rule of law.”
The Laurens Republican, who headlined the event, spoke about what he is fighting for in Congress.
“I believe in energy independence,” Duncan said. “The green new deal is a bad thing.”
Duncan went on to praise President Donald Trump.
“The President said we are going to seal our borders and I’m glad he did,” Duncan said. “He needs four more years.”
Duncan also took the time to recognize other Republicans.
“Billy (Garrett) needs your help,” Duncan said, urging voters to support local GOP candidates.
Garrett, who spoke before Duncan, is running against Sen. Floyd Nicholson in Senate District 10.
“I can’t get Floyd Nicholson to debate me,” Garrett said.
A big topic for the night was abortion.
“Life begins at conception,” Garrett said. “Our Democratic friends don’t seem to understand that.”
State Rep. John McCravy also weighed in on this issue.
“A vote for a Republican is a vote for life,” McCravy said.
McCravy spent a portion of his time urging attendees to support Garrett.
“We need help in the Senate,” McCravy said.
Other candidates spoke about their respective races.
“We are going to do it correctly,” Greenwood County Sheriff Dennis Kelly said about his office and ethical issues. “We are going to do it right.”
Kelly said he was a Second Amendment sheriff and would follow the Constitution when it comes to firearms possession.
Greenwood Mayor Brandon Smith gave a short pitch for the local option sales tax initiative, marketed as BOOST.
James Spearman, who is running for State House District 12 against incumbent Anne Parks, spoke at the event.
“I will always vote to protect your rights,” Spearman said.
Greenwood County Council Vice Chairman Chuck Moates spoke about the accomplishments of the county. He listed items like the Capital Project Sales Tax and the county fire master plan as examples of what the county has done.
“We have done it without raising your property taxes,” Moates said.
Petition candidate Kay Self, who is challenging Moates, also spoke at the event.
“I bring a fresh perspective to Greenwood,” Self said.
She provided her background and motivation for
Greenwood County School District 50 Seat 9 candidate Shelby Dominick Reed and Seat 4 write-in candidate Patricia Findley each spoke to the crowd, as did 8th Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo and Greenwood City Council Ward 5 candidate Wayne Kelley.
Mask usage at the event was nearly universal. Temperatures were checked at the door as attendees filed in and signed in.
“Wear your mask if you can,” Burroughs said at the beginning of the event.
While U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham did not attend the event, a donation from him made the barbecue possible.
“That’s how we were able to do this event tonight,” Burroughs said.