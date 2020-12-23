The U.S. Postal Service has experienced significant delays this holiday season because of an increase in demand and shortage of employees linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The U.S. Postal Service, similar to the broader shipping sector, continues to face near-term pressure on service performance across categories as it manages through a historic record of holiday volume this season,” said Rick Badie, representative of the U.S. Postal Service.
“This negative impact is compounded by the temporary employee shortage due to the COVID-19 surge,” he said, “as well as ongoing capacity challenges with airlifts and trucking for moving this historic volume of mail.”
According to Badie, the employees of the postal service are working overtime, making sure they have the proper equipment to sort packages and deliver a “historic” amount of mail.