Emerald Ink and Stitches moved into its new 221 Maxwell Ave. location last week, and although the expanded office space is the biggest benefit for their corporate customers, the downstairs retail space features clothes and items branding Greenwood and local schools.
Emerald Ink and Stitches moved into its new 221 Maxwell Ave. location last week, and although the expanded office space is the biggest benefit for their corporate customers, the downstairs retail space features clothes and items branding Greenwood and local schools.
With spring in full swing, Uptown’s business scene has been as busy as the bees lately.
Last week, Emerald Ink and Stitches staff moved into its new location at 221 Maxwell Ave. After extensive renovations to the inside, owner Steve Riley said the Uptown venue provides more office space that will help with corporate customers seeking marketing services.
“The move was extremely stressful, and I’m worn out, but the support from Greenwood has been so tremendous,” Riley said.
With additional offices upstairs and a retail space downstairs, the new location drew more retail customers in its first week than Riley expected. The retail space features gifts and shirts branded with logos for Greenwood and local schools.
Near Riley’s new location, at the former site of Fenway’s Farmacy at 219 Maxwell Ave., a building permit issued at the end of March shows about $4,000 worth of wall repairs underway. Planning Director Carol Coleman didn’t know what the plans were for that location.
Across Uptown, the staff of David Lindsey Clothier has expanded its retail space, moving its formal wear into the new expansion. Though McCaslan’s remains empty with little word from officials on what will come next for the former bookstore’s space, some investors have had their eyes on The Floral Case nearby.
Greenwood Community Develop Director Lara Hudson said she’s helped show The Floral Case to several interested buyers, but owner Debra Case is waiting for the right offer. Coleman said the owners of the local Vampire Penguin shaved snow dessert truck considered it as a brick-and-mortar location.
“We did look into it, we did consider it. We’re probably not going to do that,” said Rob Mosher of Vampire Penguin of Greenwood. “We’re working with Lara Hudson to help find us the right place. We want to at least know that we’re moving into somewhere around August.”
While Inn on the Square is under new ownership, crews have been hard at work giving the hotel a facelift. Before it gets a fresh coat of paint, management is going before the Greenwood Board of Architectural Review to approve the new paint job. According to Coleman, the color is “Westhighland White,” a Sherwin Williams shade.
Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.