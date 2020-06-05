There will once again be a spot in Greenwood to cool down on hot days. Greenwood’s Uptown Market splash pad is set to reopen Monday, but officials want the public to know about some changes in its operation.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, rules have been put in place to protect people.
“No more than 18 people at a time,” said Stephanie Turner, manager of the Uptown Market.
Turner said metal pedestrian fencing will be placed around the splash pad and there will be a rotation of people every 30 minutes.
A hand sanitizer station will be placed at the entrance and the restrooms will be sprayed every two hours. The city is also asking those who are sick to stay home.
Turner said the main issues is not with the water because it is treated according to DHEC guidelines. The problem is with people keeping appropriate distancing from each other.
She admits there will most likely be some wait times, especially on busy days. She does have advice for parents bringing children to the splash pad.
“Talk to your children about keeping within their groups and trying not to come into contact with folks who are not in your family group,” Turner said.
The splash pad will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Rentals for private birthdays and events has been discontinued until further notice.