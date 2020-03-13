Uptown Greenwood has been designated as an accredited Main Street America program for meeting rigorous performance standards set by the National Main Street Center.
Lara Hudson, Uptown Greenwood manager, said this accreditation program is geared toward downtown revitalization. She said a strategic plan is in the works to gauge what Uptown Greenwood will look like "10 to 20 years from now."
Hudson said a formal presentation of Uptown Greenwood's national Main Street accreditation will be made at the Greenwood City Council meeting Monday.
Hudson and Main Street South Carolina manager Jenny Boulware will be speaking at a national Main Street Now conference in Dallas, Texas in May on the topic of regionalism. Greenwood Mayor Brandon Smith is scheduled to attend, along with an Uptown Greenwood Development Corporation board member, Lesley Lane.
In an email to the Index-Journal, Boulware said accreditation "is a measure of success for Main Street SC local programs."
Greenwood is now one of four accredited Main Street programs in South Carolina, Boulware wrote.
"Ultimately, accreditation programs have access to more resources — ranging from eligibility for Main Street America (national) program assistance, grants and training, etc., to grants and programming provided by Main Street South Carolina, the state coordinating program."
Greenwood joined the Main Street South Carolina program in 2019.
"It is under the umbrella of the Municipal Association of South Carolina," Hudson said. "Years ago, we were a part of it, when it was previously known as the Downtown Development Association, and Paula Brooks was here as Uptown manager. They look at a town's design, organization, promotion and economic development."
Brown said Greenwood was already well underway with revitalization efforts when it joined Main Street South Carolina in 2019, thanks to a city master plan and other endeavors.
Ten to 15 years ago, Hudson said it became a focus to drive traffic to Uptown. Now, she said a focus is bringing more retail businesses Uptown.
"Following the Main Street program's approach to that is going to help us continue the work that is being done," Hudson said. "We're changing up events but we've also got to start looking at business recruitment. We have a lot of buildings that need to be filled."
Hudson said a strategic approach to business recruitment will help Uptown keep track of available square footage and types of businesses that might do well, such as a coffee shop and an increased variety of restaurants and retail.
A focus of a city master plan moving forward will be how to get more people living Uptown, Hudson said, which will help draw foot traffic into businesses there year-round, not just during festivals and events. The plan will also focus on ways Uptown can connect with other community assets, such as Lander University and Greenwood Genetic Center.
"When I came to work for Uptown Greenwood, I started attending trainings with the Municipal Association of South Carolina and its Main Street Program," Hudson said. "When you are in a new role, you are always looking for new ways to learn more. The trainings were a great place to network. With this national designation now, we can mentor other communities."
In a press release on the accreditation, it was stated that Uptown Greenwood's performance is evaluated by Main Street South Carolina, which works in partnership with the National Main Street Center, to identify programs that meet national performance standards. Other South Carolina communities that have also recently received accreditation are Laurens and Aiken.
Through networking at local, state and national levels, the Main Street America program highlights cities and town that "celebrate community character, preserve local history and generate impressive economic returns."
"There's a lot that main street directors can learn from each other," Hudson said, noting she and Main Street Laurens executive director Jonathan Irick can cross-promote, ranging from both towns' Kansas City Barbeque Society-sanctioned events to promoting each town's stores and restaurants, and Lake Greenwood. "They are creating a great Piedmont Blues thing in Laurens and we want to help promote that."
Hudson said people should be on the lookout for a pilot program this summer to launch a Dining Passport.
"It will have all the restaurants in downtown Laurens and all the restaurants in Uptown Greenwood," Hudson said. "Every time you eat at one, your passport gets punched and we will do some giveaways."
Hudson said nearby Abbeville is not yet a Main Street South Carolina community.