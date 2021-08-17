“Welcome to Downtown Greenwood” reads the sign marking Uptown Greenwood as a nationally accredited Main Street City.
The use of “downtown” on the sign was a punchline at Monday’s city council meeting, where Mayor Brandon Smith jokingly said city officials fought to have the sign say “Uptown” instead. But Jenny Boulware of the state Municipal Association’s Main Street South Carolina program assured council it’s a sign of distinction for Greenwood.
“This designation signifies a demonstrated commitment to comprehensive community revitalization and a proven track record of successfully applying the Main Street approach,” Boulware said. “Y’all are fairly new to joining the Main Street network, and so within a year you received this accreditation.”
Greenwood joins Aiken, Laurens, Hartville and Florence as towns that have earned this accreditation by meeting a set of 10-point standards established by the National Main Street Center. This community stood out because of the coordination among the city, Uptown Greenwood Development Corp., businesses and other civic groups.
“There are very few Main Street communities that can claim the partnerships Greenwood has,” Boulware said.
Between the city completing its first master plan and now approaching its second, Uptown Manager Lara Hudson said Greenwood is always focused on what’s next. She said she was proud of Uptown businesses and the sense of collaboration between them, along with the support Uptown has received from city officials.
As for the sign and the word “Downtown,” Boulware said it’s to keep consistency in the state and national branding. When motorists drive through communities with this distinction, she said she wants them to recognize the sign signifying an accredited downtown — even if it’s called Uptown.
Along with this award, Boulware also presented Main & Maxwell owner Laura Bachinski the Main Street S.C. 2021 Master Merchant award. Hudson wrote the nomination for Bachinski, and said she recognizes that what’s good for other Uptown businesses is good for Uptown as a whole. She works with the city and Uptown officials to identify problems and come up with solutions.
“Laura is one of those business owners who truly gets it,” Hudson said. “She knows what it means to be a part of a downtown.”
Bachinski said she was stunned and honored at the award. She’s run Main & Maxwell for five years and said she’s not sure anyone thought the business would be where it is today.
“There really was no outlet for artists to sell locally,” she said. “We just threw it out there. Really, it was like walking off a gangplank, and there were plenty of people who walked off with me.”
Part of what earned her the award was her response during the early public shut-downs and slowing of retail business because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Seeing restaurants promote buying gift certificates for takeout meals, she started offering gift certificates that came with a discount for whoever spent them — 19% off, for COVID-19. They sold well; she said 2020’s holiday season was her best yet.
“Our customers were so incredibly supportive. They sought us out for purchases, they wanted us to stay in business,” Bachinski said.
Once council launched into their business, they unanimously approved second reading on two ordinances amending signage rules to allow Lander University to put a new, larger digital sign at the entrance of the Jeff May Sports Complex, and other digital signs at 511 Wilson St. and the Finis Horne Arena. City Manager Julie Wilkie said this is part of an effort from Lander to create a unified signage system across its campus and properties.
In other business:
Smith read a proclamation marking Aug. 13, 2021 as “Parker Egbert Day” in celebration of Egbert participating in the 16th Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.
Helen Nazzaro shared with council information about Wreaths Across America, an international organization dedicated to decorating the graves of veterans with wreaths around the holidays. She said this year, the local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will spearhead Greenwood’s participation.
Council unanimously approved rezoning an about 1-acre plot of land at 1408 and 1410 Cambridge Ave. to general commercial use, as the owners intend to develop the lots into a retail business or grocery store, Wilkie said.
Lillian Thomas was re-appointed to the Greenwood Housing Authority Board, where she has served since 1996.