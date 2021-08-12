Businesses owned by people of color are coming together Saturday, near the Uptown Greenwood fountain and 330 Main St. to network, vend and promote.
Admission is free.
This second Black Market Commerce Event is 1-6 p.m. Saturday.
It spotlights everything from loungewear to catering and insurance and fitness coaches and item customization.
It’s sponsored by RBG Greenwood Garveyites. RBG stands for Red, Black and Green, which are Pan-African colors.
“Give small, Black and brown-owned businesses a chance,” said RBG Greenwood Garveyite founding member Ahmad Hart, who is also an organizer for Saturday’s commerce event. “We’re not excluding anyone. Come shop, come eat and enjoy live entertainment.”
RBG Greenwood Garveyites takes its name from Marcus Garvey, a Jamaican-born leader of the Pan-Africanism movement, which worked to connect people of African descent globally.
Fellow commerce event organizer Ashlei Fisher said participating businesses in 2020 saw a profit last year while vending and have asked RBG Greenwood Garveyites to consider hosting these events more often.
More than 60 businesses have signed up to participate Saturday, Hart said.
“It’s grown a lot and we have participation from Hispanic businesses this year as well,” Hart said.
The first such event was hosted in August 2020 at Magnolia Park in Greenwood, with more than 25 vendors.