Thank vino for a bit of Uptown Funk in Greenwood.
Uptown merchants had more than 400 reasons to be happy Friday, and most of them walked through their doors for the Grape Stomp.
The event was the kickoff for a weekend of promotions that continued Saturday with the Holiday Open House.
Participating merchants welcomed visitors Friday evening with sales and conversation along with samples of wines.
It was a simple process for most people. Nicole Munnerlyn, a volunteer pourer at Sugar Boutique, however, had the unenviable task of offering visitors a German wine with the tongue-twisting name of “Gerwurztraminer.”
She said two people told her how to pronounce the name properly. Volunteers at another store served samples of a Pinot Grigio. They joked about tasting the wine so they could vouch for it. Volunteers, however, saved wines for visitors who wore wristbands.
A visitor to Elam Jayne requested a glass of wine from Renee Tinsley by saying “Build me up, buttercup.” Tinsley, who referred to herself as an “elf helper” for her friend Kristi McElrath, obliged.
During a slowdown in visitors, a woman modeled a long black jacket and tall tan boosts. She expressed concern about her weight. Another woman reassured her: “Very sexy. Work it, girl.”
Business is getting better, and people are recovering from COVID-19, McElrath noted. COVID-19 took a toll.
Several merchants echoed McElrath. Sandi McClain with Sugar Boutique recalled the crowds that descended on Uptown for June’s wine walk. After COVID-19, she said, people came back with a vengeance.
Crowds might be bigger than in June, she said. Then, people were on vacation; now people are home for Thanksgiving.
Everyone is getting back to normal, said Brittany Futch at Sweet Teas. She lauded the Stomp as it brings new faces to the store.
“It’s a big time for us,” said Debra Case, owner of the Floral Case, about the Stomp. She said the staff would work 12 hours on Saturday. Then it will be wide open from then on.
Staff members have been working on houses, businesses and churches since last Sunday. Case said Thanksgiving will be off and then work will be non-stop. “We’ve worked ourselves crazy, but that’s good.”
Last year was phenomenal, she said. With the pandemic, people couldn’t get out, so the business did a lot of deliveries. In 2020, the store sold more than 500 poinsettias. As of Friday, nearly 75% of its 500 poinsettias have been sold.
The Grape Stomp has always been a good night. The advantage is new faces and old customers. “I think it’ll be a bumper crop again this year,” she said.
For Sarah Dunn and Shelby Lindler, the Stomp was a chance to visit stores they usually don’t visit. With small families, neither needs to shop much.
Still, they said they have seen items that will mean a return for purchases. They said they were impressed by Sweet Teas, Fig and Sugar Boutique.
While Dunn said it’s a great time because there is no pressure to buy right now, Lindler noted the problems of ships being backed up around various U.S. ports.
Dunn considered the information and admitted people might need to need to buy sooner.
As the cold seeped in, crowds thinned out. Aromas Uptown Coffee was one of the few businesses that was prepared.
“We do pretty well in cold weather; cold weather and coffee go together,” said co-owner Savannah Lopez. She wasn’t kidding as the business had a steady crowd Friday evening and the business was jam-packed Saturday morning.
Business was uneven Saturday as the Holiday Open House kicked off. A cashier at Figs admitted business had been slow all day.
A cashier at Main & Maxwell said customers had been coming in all day. Caching her breath between serving customers just after 3 p.m., she said the store staff hadn’t even had time to take a break for lunch.
Siserly Kelley stood behind tables at the corner of Main and Maxwell streets to offer treats from her business, Luv Loaves. She offered samples of lemon, apple cinnamon and cream cheese cakes.
As lunch approached, she said business had started to pick up.
She returned to Uptown after attending the Grape Stomp. It was a nice event, she said, with an opportunity to walk around and taste wines. Her favorite part was meeting new people and networking.
Things wound down Friday evening as volunteers roamed the sidewalks to remove Grape Stomp signage. One walker passing windows emblazoned with Dr. Seuss characters blurted out “Merry Grinchmas!”