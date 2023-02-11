Uptown’s changing landscape tells a story of small business owners’ hopes and dreams, and Greenwood’s attempts to continue the transformation of its commercial center.
Lara Hudson, Greenwood’s community development director, has been busy finding a buyer for the building that houses The Floral Case. Owner Debra Case said she’s looking to retire and has already reduced the size of her business.
She sold the stock of the tobacco part of the store to Tobacco Vape and More beside Carolina Tavern.
Hudson has been helping Case look for a buyer for that building and has shown it to a few prospective buyers.
“Nobody’s bitten yet,” Hudson said. “That’s a great building, it’s three stories — there’s a whole second story and a basement to it.”
Alvin Rankin’s death in October was a sobering turn for longtime Uptown bookstore McCaslan’s. Rankin worked there for 56 years, rising from a delivery boy to the owner. The bookstore has been closed while the family and business partners work out the future for that spot in Uptown.
With the start of the new year, Voila Bridal moved to a new location. Now at 324 Main St., Hudson said owner Heather Chandler has expanded the store’s formal and special occasion offerings with the additional space available to them at the new location. ReVamp Studio is also preparing to move from its location at 336 Main St. in Uptown out to the bypass, Hudson said.
Along the Uptown corridor, Hampton Place is set to see Eggs Up Grill open this month after the business hired a general manager. Peak Performance Therapy Services has opened in the shopping center, offering physical therapy for people seeking to overcome pain.
Down Maxwell Avenue, the smell of freshly cut lumber lingers in Emerald Ink and Stitches’ 221 Maxwell location. After opening Maxwell Axe Co., owner Steve Riley is getting ready to expand EIS with a new location by about the middle of March. Maxwell Avenue is a stretch of Uptown primed for expansion and creative approaches to business, Riley said. He was inspired by the work Gianpaolo “Geep” Bonaca, co-owner of The Mill House, did to develop the restaurant and adjacent brewery and social space at Good Times Brewing — icons of Maxwell Avenue.
“We think it’s becoming a destination spot,” Riley said of Maxwell Avenue. “It would be great that a family, a couple, whoever is coming out can come to this street and do different things — have dinner, recreation, activities.”
Riley is transforming the downstairs portion of 221 Maxwell into a warehouse and production facility for his embroidery, screen printing and custom apparel business. The front of that first floor will be retail space, where he intends to sell Greenwood-branded merchandise. Upstairs, he’s making corporate offices, a conference room with a view of the Uptown Market and is keeping an original freight elevator a previous business had installed.
Many Uptown businesses have upstairs areas that are underused, and Riley said the long-term success of Uptown as a destination relies on getting people to live there by converting these areas into housing.
“I think if people don’t get creative in the use of the old buildings they’re wasting an opportunity,” Riley said. “If you want people Uptown, they’ll have to live Uptown. ... You have to have space for them, they have to live here.”
With about seven years at Uptown’s major intersection, Main and Maxwell Owner Laura Bachinski has seen many businesses come and go in that time. She thinks there’s room for all kinds of business opportunities, but wants to see more retail, restaurants and experience-based businesses. But no matter what comes in, she doesn’t want Uptown to lose its aesthetic.
“I very much want to see Uptown maintain its historical structure,” she said. “I want to see the city take down the arcades and reveal all those original storefronts.”
Uptown’s walkability is its strongest asset, she said, but businesses on the other side of Main Street need help getting customers to their area. She said she’d like to see Waller Avenue blocked off to only allow pedestrian traffic and something done to promote customers walking through The Exchange — where businesses like Sled Dawg Brewery, Jake Shop and The Golf Fix are located.
Down the street at Bonhomie, owners Julie Schlageter and Caroline Furman tapped into institutional support systems to get their furniture and home goods business launched in the base floor of The Greenwood Building in fall 2021. Besides the help from Greenwood Communities and Resorts’ Lesley Lane, they sought grants and loans from regional groups and used resources from the Small Business Development Center to better understand local markets. The Brew networking events connected them with resources they needed.
“There were a lot of murky areas we needed light shined on,” Schlageter said. “When you’re a small business, there’s so many masters to serve, you can’t do everything on your own.”
Wine walks and similar Uptown events help get customers through the door and exploring businesses they may not have otherwise entered. She said incoming businesses need to have a fully formed idea before coming to market, but if you have that, resources exist to help see that vision to fruition.
Will Metts still has plenty of visions for Fenway’s Farmacy, despite moving off of Maxwell Avenue. A store offering local and area farm-sourced goods, Fenway’s brought a creative business idea to Maxwell, but the location didn’t work out for Metts at this time.
Now he’s collaborating with Grill 246 at 1628 Highway 246 S., run by restaurateurs Daniel Jackson and Michael Coleman. They offer an American diner-style restaurant that features fresh, locally sourced beef for its burgers.
“We already had the idea to get this place going here, because we’ve got more than a dozen plants around us,” Coleman said. “We started with the idea of the smash burger.”
The restaurant uses Saluda-based JCQ Farms beef, provided through Metts who has retail space within the restaurant. Metts is hoping to connect them with a creamery in Abbeville for farm-fresh dairy in ice cream and milkshakes.
The kitchen is approved to provide services to customers, like prepping ingredients they might purchase from the farms Metts features. As the restaurant and the partnership develop, Metts and Coleman said they hope to provide meal kits with instructions and recipes featuring locally sourced ingredients. The restaurant can store produce boxes and meal kits for customers who can come by to grab lunch and then pick up their goods from Fenway’s. Metts, in his newsletters to followers of the business, has shared his ideas for meal kits and food boxes.
“We’re beyond excited to see what we can turn this into,” Coleman said.
