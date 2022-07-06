Uptown’s business owners are gearing up for the South Carolina Festival of Discovery and Greenwood Blues Cruise this weekend. For some, it’s a chance to offer sales and get new customers in the door while others are trying to ensure their stores aren’t just free air conditioning for guests.
The annual barbecue and blues festival comes with a three-day closure of Main Street. Starting 6 p.m. Thursday, Main Street will be closed for the more than 90 barbecue cook teams setting up along Uptown. The street will also be blocked at Court and Seaboard avenues, with Maxwell Avenue blocked off at Edgefield and Monument streets.
During last year’s festival, the city blocked off all of Maxwell and Oregon avenues, but city officials said this year people will have more access to parking available along these streets.
Having Maxwell at least partially closed has been for the best, said Debbie Flynn, owner of Flynn’s on Maxwell. People enjoying barbecue and maybe carrying a beer at the festival Uptown can walk down to the Uptown Market along Maxwell without concern. There, the new stage set up for local musicians to perform is an attraction for guests and a boon for local artists, Flynn said.
“Some people may not even know what’s going on down at the market, so I think having the local stage this year is a great idea,” she said.
Nearby, Fig Fine Invitations and Gifts owner Caroline Davis said this will be her first real summer operating at her Maxwell Avenue location during the festival. Usually, she’s away selling items at the Uptown Market, but the festival crowds mean all hands on deck.
“We do plan on offering a sale, and hope that does entice some people in,” she said. “We know people like to come in for the AC and a bathroom.”
Davis had been reviewing emails from city officials about parking availability earlier this week. If it’s hard for delivery drivers to get to her store this weekend, she said she might just have them hold off until the streets are open again Sunday.
At Rugs of Distinction, Sammy Nasrollahi said he tries to make the most of the weekend, but business doesn’t usually boom during the festival.
“When you’re here, you have to win some and lose some,” he said. “For some stores, it’s an inconvenience, for others they like the foot traffic.”
His rug business will be open, offering a cooling respite for festival attendees who come in to browse his wares. In the meantime, his other business, Hydro One Beverages, will have a table set up offering samples and selling drinks.
This year, Nasrollahi said some vendor trucks will be set up outside those Uptown businesses next to the Arts Center. That area, in previous years, saw fewer visitors because of fewer barbecue and food vendors in the area. Foot traffic usually dwindles toward that end of Uptown, but Nasrollahi said he’s hopeful more vendors will equate to more visitors.
“I think it’s a great thing,” said Ed Moore, owner at David Lindsey Clothier. “We’re proactive and we try to make it a great event. We stay open late, try to have tables set up outside.”