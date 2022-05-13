After more than two months in the hospital, Kyleen Waltman, the Upstate woman mauled by three dogs, has returned home. As a result of the attack, Waltman lost both of her arms and has had to undergo multiple surgeries. Her family has been keeping everyone up-to-date on her progress through a GoFundMe page.
Waltman’s sister, Amy Wynne, posted that update on Tuesday to GoFundMe, which the family has used to raise more than $270,000 for her medical expenses.
“It’s hard on the family at the moment because we have no outside help, she has been denied for Medicaid and disability. So we have to do it all for her. Mama takes the brunt of it because Kyleen lives with mama,” Wynne wrote.
The family is working to get her settled.
On March 21, Waltman was walking along Ball Road in Honea Path when she was attacked by three dogs. Waltman lost both arms and faces more surgeries in the wake of the attack that veteran Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office investigator Jeffrey Hines called last month “one of the more gruesome animal attacks I have seen in my career.”
Justin Minor of Honea Path was charged with three counts of owning a dangerous animal that attacked and injured a human, a rabies control violation and a count of dangerous animals not permitted beyond premises unless restrained. He was released March 25 on a $15,000 bond.