From the moment it was created, South Carolina’s technical college system has been dedicated to making quality education and professional training accessible to everyone.
That mission took center stage Friday morning, as the presidents of Piedmont Technical College, Erskine College, Presbyterian College and a Lander University dean came together to discuss their schools’ roles in the Upstate. The discussion is part of a series of small group discussions led by Ten at the Top, a nonprofit group dedicated to collaboration across the Upstate.
“When we were first creating the technical college system ... we were creating in the same conditions we’re in right now,” said Hope Rivers, president of PTC. “Everyone might not be able to go to a four-year college. We started out as ‘special schools,’ that’s what we were called at the time.”
From the onset, the state technical schools system borrowed ideas from other states and worked to conceive of a statewide system to give broad access to higher education. Now Piedmont Tech has seven campuses and an advanced manufacturing center in Laurens County, alongside partnerships with industries statewide.
“We are designed to be kind of the hubs in our communities, to figure out what does our community need and how can we help provide that,” Rivers said.
While many colleges are focused on providing the technical education and job training to fill the industry jobs available in the state, the school heads argued for the value of a well-rounded, liberal arts education. Steve Adamson, Erskine’s president, said employers are often looking for employees with a breadth of skills like critical thinking, communications, interpersonal skills, global awareness and well-defined values.
“Not everyone knows what they want to do when they go to college anyway,” said Matthew vandenBerg, Presbyterian College president. “One of the benefits of a liberal arts education is you can get a well-rounded education. In fact, we require it of you.”
There’s little predicting what the job market will look like a decade from now, so vandenBerg said it’s important students be flexible enough to adapt to market changes. That versatility is essential for young students and returning students alike, said Lucas McMillan, dean of the College of Behavioral and Social Sciences at Lander. A quarter of the university’s students are first-generation students, but he said he doesn’t want 30-year-olds to feel stuck and unable to change the course of their lives through education.
Making education accessible and affordable or free is part of giving students that freedom to choose, learn and explore. Rivers said an education at PTC comes at no cost to the students now. School officials pooled state, federal and foundation dollars to reach the no-cost goal; there are no unexpected fees behind that free education label, she said.
“You meet students where they’re at by truth in advertising,” she said. “It’s not at all that it has no value — it’s actually the opposite of that, which is why we pushed for it.”
While Adamson said smaller private schools lack the recognition of Clemson and The University of South Carolina, but said smaller schools have to find their niche. Erskine’s setting in Due West forces students to slow down, focus on their goals and discover their passions. Presbyterian has carved out a reputation for its health services programs.
But amid a global coronavirus pandemic, these school heads expressed some concerns about the increase in virtual schooling that separates students and educators. McMillan said he worries students aren’t getting the interpersonal experiences needed to foster teamwork. The stressors of college are exacerbated by isolation, vandenBerg said, and Presbyterian has focused on offering more virtual counseling options.
“I think we have to radically rethink where our students are and how we provide these services,” he said.
Though five years ago none of these school leaders could have predicted a global health pandemic, they said their next five years are dedicated to financial stewardship and building up their institutions. Rivers said she’s focused on building partnerships with other schools and industries.
“We can do so much more if we would be authentic partners,” she said.