Mary Moss was leaving Big Oaks Rescue Farm for the evening Sunday when she looked north and saw a black cloud headed in her direction.
She was worried about the horses — Big Oaks takes in animals of all kinds that are in need of help. Mary’s family, workers and volunteers all strive to care for sickly, abandoned and abused animals as best they can.
The farm at 809 Townsend Road E. has cared for an average of 50-60 horses at any given time, along with a variety of other animals, but recently its seen a spike in animals needing care.
That’s why Moss was worried about the impending storm Sunday, and the people working the farm that evening assured her they’d get the horses put up safely.
About an hour after she left, Moss got a call that a large tree in one of their pastures had been uprooted, and much of the main field was flooded. Rain was coming in under the cover of the main barn, she said.
Staff said the storm sounded like a tornado, though the National Weather Service confirmed there hadn’t been reports of a significant wind event in the area. NWS Forecaster Doug Outlaw said the agency’s data showed the storm flared up in eastern Abbeville County at about the time Moss said the storm was nearing the farm, but there was no other reporting of serious damage in the area.
Moss said she was grateful that the one uprooted tree and the few others that were damaged and downed didn’t injure anyone or any animal, nor did they cause damage to fences or barns. The cleanup process, however, is straining the already stretched-thin resources the farm has.
“Because of all the flooding, we used up a lot of our wood pellets to absorb the water,” she said. “With this virus going on, we’ve had donations drop down, adoptions nearly to the floor and we’re taking in more animals. ... People just can’t afford to feed them, because they’re laid off or out of work.”
Some animals are brought in for the usual issues: Injuries or illness that owners aren’t equipped to handle. But Moss said she’s getting more animals turned over to her that owners simply can’t afford to care for. Some of the animals she’s taken in recently were pregnant, adding more mouths to feed.
But still, Moss said she loves every creature she cares for. They each have rich personalities that shine through, and she said it’s nearly impossible to pick a favorite. Caring for them all isn’t easy, but it’s what she’s passionate about.
“We survive off of adoptions and donations,” she said, “and without either, we’re hurting.”
She said the farm is in need of donations, especially bales of hay, pine shavings, wood pellets and bags of feed.
To learn about the organization and find ways to contact Moss, visit facebook.com/BigOaksRescueFarm or bigoaksrescuefarm.org, or call 864-992-3570. Moss said donations may be made through Paypal, by mailing checks or by dropping off checks or supplies in person.