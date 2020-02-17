How did Greenwood measure up to the state’s unemployment rate and level of job growth at the end of 2019?
The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce offered 2019’s State of the Workforce, which reports how more than 62,000 people were added to South Carolina payrolls and the state’s unemployment rate dropped to 2.3% as of December 2019.
Greenwood County’s 2.6% unemployment rate was higher than South Carolina’s 2.3% rate, but lower than the United States’ 3.4% rate as of December 2019, according to the state Department of Employment and Workforce’s Community Profile.
The community profile also reports how there were 31,040 employed and 814 unemployed Greenwood residents as of December 2019, compared South Carolina which had 2,329,639 employed and 55,295 unemployed residents.
Ann Skinner, workforce development specialist at Upper Savannah Council of Governments, said about a third of Greenwood County’s workers come from another county.
“In a commuting distance, there are as many jobs as there are workers,” she said.
Historically, Greenwood has had a strong manufacturing and healthcare base because the jobs are typically full-time, offer good health benefits and have more positions available.
A lot of the time, someone cannot get into the workforce because they have a skill deficit, Skinner said.
A person might not be able to enter into the manufacturing field in particular because of the shift work. Typically a new person hired to a manufacturing job would start off on second or third shifts which would be 12-hour workdays if you’re a new employee.
A common problem, for instance, is when someone has an older parent or spouse who needs assistance to function during the day, which Skinner said could keep them from working 12-hour shifts.
Skinner and the State of the Workforce report point to the lack of transportation as a reason for unemployment.
Skinner described the lack of transportation as a “chicken and egg thing” because you usually need a job to build a checking account and accrue money to purchase a vehicle. Buses and other means of transportation are available in more metropolitan areas, but Greenwood at the moment does not have a mass transit system.
A job applicant’s criminal record could be another factor for employers not to hire, and Skinner acknowledged how 20 years ago when computers and the internet weren’t as accessible and fairly new, a lot of employers did not do background checks because it was a hassle. Now employers can quickly and inexpensively do a background check before hiring.
Manufacturing and healthcare both look at job candidates’ backgrounds, Skinner said.
“Manufacturing has some flexibility but they have expensive machinery, product and they are trying to protect their current workforce,” she said.
Healthcare deals with vulnerable clients, such as the sickly and old, so “it’s very important they know.”
Skinner said Greenwood, Abbeville and McCormick counties — despite a dip because the Georgie-Pacific Plant closed in December — are strong in regards to their employment statuses.
The State of the Workforce reports that the state’s workforce is “excellent and it has the possibility of becoming even better.”
Skinner advises residents searching for employment to visit Upper Savannah Works System’s website because they post “a couple times a week.”