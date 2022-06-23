Summer fun in the sun, patriotic parades and fireworks galore — the next two weeks feature events that offer patriotic fun for the whole family.
The S.C. Festival of Stars is Ninety Six’s premier event, with an award-winning fireworks show Saturday night. The festival started Wednesday, with amusement rides, music by Cash Money Experience and karaoke before and after the concert.
Tonight, the festival will feature a bike night motorcycle show, with proceeds donated to charity, and live music by Flashback Party Band. Friday features local bands Kindlin and Eloveation. Saturday is the festival’s main event. At 11 a.m., there’s a patriotic parade through town, followed by a performance from a clown and a car show at Fortner Motor Co. There’s an opening ceremony at noon on the main stage, followed by performances from the Praise Tyme band, Jukebox 45, a magic show by Jack Roper and then headliners Chris Turner and Trent Tomlinson.
At about 9:45 p.m. Saturday, the festival’s famed fireworks show kicks off, and afterward, amusement rides will remain open through midnight.
A week later, two events offer more live music and fireworks days before Independence Day.
Lights on the Lake is an annual concert and fireworks show visible from the waters of Lake Greenwood. The free event starts at 5:30 p.m. July 2 at Camp Fellowship, 457 Camp Fellowship Road, Waterloo. People can also view the concert and fireworks show by boat from Lake Greenwood, but there’s a no-wake zone north of the nearby train trestle.
The Jake Bartley Band will start playing at 7:30 p.m. at the Camp Fellowship shoreline, and fireworks are set to start after dark.
“We did add some expense to the fireworks, so it should be a little bigger this year,” said Jimmy Peden, chairman of organizing group Connect Lake Greenwood.
There’s a $5 cost to park at Camp Fellowship, and there will be food vendors on land. Peden said there were about 1,000 boats on the lake last year, with more guests on land.
“It’s exciting — it’s by far the biggest event on Lake Greenwood,” he said. “We’re doing it for Greenwood County, we’re doing it for the lake.”
In Abbeville County, people will be celebrating America’s independence at the Freedom Blast event. Starting at 6 p.m. July 2 at the Blue Hole Recreation Area in Calhoun Falls, the free event offers games, food and other vendors. Parking costs $5, and guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs and flashlights, if needed. Fireworks start after dark, and guests will hear music from Clay Page.