A piece of local 1850s history is up for auction today — a stuccoed three-story brick home, built in an octagonal shape.
It is within the Cedar Springs Historic District designation for the National Register of Historic Places.
The home is the Frazier-Pressly House, located near Bradley in Greenwood County.
The plantation home, situated on the Abbeville-Greenwood county line, is thought to have been constructed as a residence for Capt. James W. Frazier between 1852-56.
Home among properties
on National Historic RegisterAccording to the Cedar Spring District’s National Register nomination form, in 1875 Frazier’s daughter, Tallulah, and her husband, Dr. Joseph Lowry Pressly, acquired the octagon-shaped house. Pressly served as a surgeon in the Confederate Army, rising to the rank of major.
After his discharge, Pressly continued to serve the people of the Cedar Springs community as a doctor and teacher of medicine and dentistry. The central room on the third floor of the house served as his office.
The home has had several private owners since and has been vacant in recent years.
Susan Riddlehoover Deal says her family members grew up in the Cedar Springs community and she has family members who were born in the house.
“All of my first cousins who grew up here are coming to the auction and we are having a mini-reunion,” Deal said, saying Capt. James W. Frazier was said to be a sea captain. Deal is not the current owner.
The Frazier-Pressly House also served as an early location for the Erskine Theological Seminary in its first year.
Thanks to social media, interest in it being auctioned off has been great, according to Realtor Joan Timmerman of Keller Williams Realty at KW Greenwood Premier Properties, and auctioneer Kit Young of Lakelands Auction Services. They have been coordinating showings of the home, acreage and its contents, all of which will go up for bid on site, today.
Personal property of the home will be sold to the highest bidders beginning at 10 a.m. today and bidding on the house starts at noon.
“The interest we’ve gotten in this is unbelievable,” Timmerman said. “People want to know about the house’s history and the terms and conditions. The house has been treated for termites and it is being sold as-is. I’ve lived in this area since sixth grade and I’ve known about the house for years. I had always wanted to go inside and now, I’ve had the chance.”
As a realtor, Timmerman said the house has a lot of potential but needs a lot of work.
“You walk in and you are in awe,” Timmerman said. “There are books written on octagonal architecture.”
Young said few properties quite like this go on the market.
“With auctions like this on historic properties, some may just come and watch, but never raise their hands for a bid,” Young said. “The sheer volume of inquiries from out of state has been something.”
Among those interested in bidding on the home and acreage is a Georgia woman claiming Frazier family ties.
Claiming family ties
“His grandson, and my great grandfather, James Christopher Frazier, married my great grandmother, to whom he gave the English name ‘Elizabeth’, Reid said, although the family line from Capt. J.W. Frazier to her family’s James Christopher Frazier is still being researched. By most historical records, Capt. J.W. Frazier’s children were all daughters.
“That grandson, James Christopher Frazier, son of a Frederick Frazier and Sally Ackwood Frazier, was essentially banned from his wealthy family because, at the time, it was illegal for a white man to marry a Black woman,” Reid said, of the family history that has been passed down.
Reid said her great grandmother, Elizabeth, was from the Congo and could speak French and was trained in the use of native herbs and baby-catching, i.e. midwifery.
“James Christopher (my great grandfather) found her bathing in the Zaire River,” Reid said of family stories she has been told. “He fell in love with her and kept her as his wife.
“My great grandfather and great grandmother pledged themselves to one another, but there was no legally-binding marriage certificate. Because it was against the law for a white man to marry a Black woman, they stayed on the run. They left South Carolina and traveled through Georgia and ended up in Mississippi for a while, and later, Arkansas. Elizabeth lived to be 113.”
Reid said her maternal grandmother, Jessie “Jazerine” R. Frazier Brown Johnson was the seventh child born to James Christopher Frazier and Elizabeth.
At some point in the family history, Reid said her great grandfather and great grandmother changed the spelling of the family surname to Frasure but it later returned to Frazier.
‘Octagon house’
with history draws interestThe Index-Journal first met Reid two years ago, after she connected with Bill Fitzpatrick, the current board chairperson for nonprofit Preservation South Carolina.
At the time Reid and Fitzpatrick first met, he had started on a coffee table book project to help preserve South Carolina’s at-risk rural churches.
Fitzpatrick says it was the Frazier-Pressly house that started him on the coffee table book journey.
“For me, this home has come to symbolize so much,” Fitzpatrick said. “I give a lot of talks around the state about at-risk places. I tracked this house down, in 2010 or 2011. You see it for the first time and it’s other-worldly.”
Fitzpatrick said he drove back to his home near Greenville pondering what other places were out there he didn’t know about in South Carolina. He ended up photographing some 2,000 landmarks.
“I came across Bill’s name when I saw a picture he took at Cedar Springs and a story he had posted,” Reid said. “I was researching my family and I reached out to him and told him I’m a Frazier. I am a descendant of that land.”
Reid says her goal is not reparations but claiming family history, if possible, if links can be verified.
Reid said she would love to see the home and property find life as an event space or location for television and film projects.
On a visit to the Frazier-Pressly house Nov. 27, Reid brought with her younger cousin, Christopher Frazier, 47, of Los Angeles, who had never before seen the property.
“Our family is interested in buying it,” Reid said, noting she and several family members had a reunion in the Cedar Springs District in 2012, and her grandmother, Jazerine, was 92 at the time. “My cousin, Chris, from Los Angeles, is named after her dad.”
Cedar Springs District, Reid said, is more than historic structures, including Cedar Springs Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church near the Frazier-Pressly House.
“I want to make sure the house is used,” Reid said. “It needs a lot of work and a lot of love, but open it up. I really want it to be a place where people can learn about the Frazier family, especially since so many are buried here, and to learn about the Presslys, too. The house has too much potential to be idle.”
“My grandmother was very adamant about us knowing who we were and our family history,” Reid added. “A member of Cedar Springs ARP Church, Rod Christian, told me during a homecoming service there that my grandmother would be proud, because it’s like the prodigal child has come home.”
Reid said Chris’ mother, Rose Frazier, now deceased, found a number of written correspondences between generations of Fraziers past.
“Our grandmother had these big pictures, of an African woman and of a white guy, and I didn’t know who they were until I was 15,” Chris Frazier of Los Angeles said. “They were photos of her mother and father, James Christopher Frazier and Elizabeth. She also had a picture of the Frazier-Pressly house. What sparked all this was her passing.”
Whatever the auctions’ outcomes, Chris Frazier said he aspires for the “land and the home to work, not just sit here.”