Through Sunday, 29th Annual National Gingerbread House Competition. Display open for public viewing at The Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville, North Carolina. Visit omnihotels.com/hotels/asheville-grove-park/things-to-do/gingerbread/national-gingerbread-competition.
Through Friday, “A Local Look” on view at Arts Center of Greenwood. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Wednesdays through Saturdays, see exhibit installations on the lower level of The Museum, 106 Main St., Greenwood, including A Carolina Kitchen, Blyth Funeral Home, Hodges Pharmacy, Index-Journal, Greenwood Mills, Countybank and Park Seed in Space. On the main level, enjoy rotating exhibits of local interest. Upstairs, see some of the animals that are part of The Museum’s collection and more. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free admission. Donations accepted. Call 864-229-7093.
Thursday, 6 to 7:30 p.m., at Howard’s on Main, reception for Greenwood Artist Guild featured artist for January and February, photographer Kelly Burton.
Friday and Saturday, Newberry Ballet Guild: The Jungle Book, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Jan. 22, Balsam Range, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Jan. 23, Tab Benoit, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Jan. 27, Aquila Theatre: The Great Gatsby, Newberry Opera House: tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Jan. 28, Hotel California: Eagles Tribute, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Jan. 29, Polish Wieniawski Philharmonic, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Jan. 30, American Spiritual Ensemble, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Jan. 30, 4 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood, Festiva Cultural Arts series presents Lander University Department of Music Honors recital. Free admission.
Feb. 1, Rigoletto (opera), Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Feb. 3, The Lettermen, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Feb. 4, Gaelic Storm, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Feb. 5, Glenn Millier Orchestra, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Feb. 10, Shawn Colvin, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Feb. 15, The McCartney Years, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Feb. 17, The Machine performs Pink Floyd, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Feb. 18, Jimmy Fortune, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Feb. 19, The Blue Dogs, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Feb. 22, “The Story of Southern English” with Sean Barnette, professor of English. Part of a free, public lecture series presented by Lander University. 5:30 p.m. At the Arts Center of Greenwood, 120 Main St. Call 864-388-8351.
Feb. 24, “An Evening with C.S. Lewis”, 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall on the Erskine College campus. This theatrical experience, featuring David Payne, puts you in the scene with famed British author C.S. Lewis, hosting a group of American writers at his home near Oxford. Learn of his friendship with writer J.R.R. Tolkien and why Lewis nearly abandoned the Narnia Chronicles. To purchase tickets: erskine.edu/eveningwithcslewis.
Feb. 26, James Gregory, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 3, Newberry College Honors Recital, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 4, Lee Greenwood, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 8, Pilobolus, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 10, Newberry Opera House: Fairytales on Ice. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
March 11, Roy Orbison/Buddy Holly: Hologram Experience, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 12, Guild Wedding Expo, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 13, Mr. Ho’s Orchestrotica Quintet, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 15, Songs We Love: Lincoln Center Jazz, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 15, “The Commune: an American Tradition” with Zach Rubin, professor of sociology. Part of a free, public lecture series presented by Lander University. 5:30 p.m. At the Arts Center of Greenwood, 120 Main St. Call 864-388-8351.
March 17, Celtic Angels Ireland, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 19, Lorrie Morgan, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 20, Siberian Virtuosi, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 25, Del McCoury Band, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 26, Thompson Square, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
4 p.m., March 27 at First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood, Festiva cultural arts series presents the Seipp/Sheets Trumpet and Organ Duo. Free admission.
March 31, Paul Thorn, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
4 p.m., date TBA, at First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood, Festiva cultural arts series presents “Americana” a celebration of music by American composers.
April 1, Rocketman: Tokyo Joe, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
April 2, Sweet Baby James: James Taylor Tribute, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
April 3, Music of the Rat Pack, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
April 5, Lil’ Buck performs Memphis Jookin’, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
April 21, The Queen’s Six, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
April 22, Confederate Railroad, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
April 24, ColaJazz: Jazz Appreciation Month, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
April 28, Seance Meets Magic, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
April 29, Cowboy Troy, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
April 30, Branford Marsalis Quartet, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 1, The Perondi’s Stunt Dog Experience, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 2, Newberry Chamber Orchestra, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 5, Sierra Hull and Justin Moses, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 6, DSB: Journey Tribute, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 7, Kentucky Derby fundraiser, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 8, Material Girls: A Tribute (Cher, Lady Gaga and Adele), Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 12, Newberry College Jazz Big Band, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.net.
May 20, Janis Joplin tribute, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com
May 21, DC Danceworks, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 22, The Quebe Sisters, Newberry Opera House. Ticket and info: newberryoperahouse.net.
June, date TBD, Rock the Towers concert, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.