Listings subject to change. Get the most up-to-date information by contacting host organizations.
8 p.m., Jan. 14, Newberry Opera House: Keb’ Mo’. Tickets: $150. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
8 p.m., Jan. 15, Newberry Opera House: John Denver Musical Tribute. Tickets: $45. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
3 p.m., Jan. 16, Newberry Opera House: Gene Watson. Tickets: $75. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
7:30 p.m., Jan. 16, Elvis Birthday Celebration in the Carolinas, Abbeville Opera House. With Austin Irby and Jacob Eder. VIP ticket holders experience available. Info, tickets and season lineup online: abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House
3 p.m., Jan. 17, Newberry Opera House: The Modern Gentlemen. Tickets: $80. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
8 p.m., Jan. 22, Newberry Opera House: Delbert McClinton. Tickets: $130. Buy tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
8 p.m., Jan. 29, Newberry Opera House: Deas Guyz Orchestra. Tickets $65. Buy tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
8 p.m., Jan. 30, Newberry Opera House: Balsam Range. Tickets: $75. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
Jan. 31, Newberry Opera House: COLA Jazz — Celebrating SC Jazz Culture. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
8 p.m., Feb. 1, Newberry Opera House: Steve Tyrell, vocalist. Tickets: $100. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
8 p.m., Feb. 3, Newberry Opera House: Mother’s Finest, an American rock and funk band. Tickets: $89. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
7 p.m., Feb. 4, Newberry Opera House: Mutts Gone Nuts!, a comedy and dog acrobatics show. Tickets: $45 (students half-price). Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
8 p.m., Feb. 6, Newberry Opera House: Edwin McCain and Full Band. Tickets: $100. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
7:30 p.m., Feb. 6, Abbeville Opera House: Interstellar Echoes, Pink Floyd Tribute Band. Info, tickets and season lineup online: abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House
8 p.m., Feb. 9, Newberry Opera House: Gaelic Storm, the steerage band from the movie, “Titanic”. Tickets: $75. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
8 p.m., Feb. 12, Newberry Opera House: Tribute to Whitney, Diana, Aretha and more. Tickets: $65. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
8 p.m., Feb. 13, Newberry Opera House: Peabo Bryson: The Voice of Love, an S.C. native and Grammy winner. Tickets: $180. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
8 p.m. Feb. 13, Abbeville Opera House: Ropin’ the Wind, Garth Brooks tribute. Info, tickets and season lineup online: abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
8 p.m., Feb. 19, Newberry Opera House: Sawyer Brown, country music. Tickets: $150. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.